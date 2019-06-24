Love Island fans think Tommy Fury's EX is about to enter the Love Island villa

Could Tommy's ex Millie be heading into the villa? Picture: ITV/Instagram

Tommy Fury's ex-girlfriend Millie Roberts may have dropped a huge hint she's going on Love Island on Instagram...

Just as you thought Love Island couldn't get any more dramatic (see: Yewande, Arabella and Danny's love triangle and the Tom and Maura showdown), the Casa Amor era is fast approaching.

Tommy is currently coupled up with Molly-Mae. Picture: ITV

You may remember that one of the islanders in last year's Casa Amor was Jack Fincham's ex girlfriend Ellie Jones - and producers could be set to orchestrate a repeat of this - as Tommy Fury's ex is rumoured to be heading in too.

The Sun reports that she's undergone a makeover - and many of her followers have taken this to mean she could be getting ready for Love Island.

On a photo of herself with new blonde hair captioned "New hair who dis", One fan wrote: “This girl should be in Casa Amor" and another added: "Go into love island and mess things up!!🔥".

Millie previously said of Tommy's decision to go on the show: "He said that Love Island was something he had to do for his career and he did offer to stay with me.

"For me no amount of money or fame could ever replace love and happiness.

"You can have all the money in the world but that does not make you happy."

Mille also shared a photo of herself with a suitcase, but claimed in the caption she was off to LA.