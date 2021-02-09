McDonald’s reopening restaurants for walk-in takeaways in England this month

McDonald's are opening for takeaways again. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

McDonald's has announced plans to reopen all of its branches in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for walk-in takeaway.

The whole of the UK has been on lockdown since the beginning of January, with most restaurants only offering delivery services.

But now McDonald’s has announced plans to re-open their stores across England, Wales and Northern Ireland to allow walk-in takeaways again.

This means from February 22, customers will be allowed to walk into McDonald’s and grab their favourite meal, without having to place an order first.

The fast food giants have announced there will be enhanced safety measures introduced at all restaurants to protect everyone during the pandemic.

McDonald's restaurants closed for takeaway in January. Picture: PA Images

Staff will be wearing visors as well as face coverings and there will also be ‘revised guidance and processes’ for couriers who are picking up food for deliveries.

Paul Pomroy, McDonald's boss for UK and Ireland, said: "A month ago we made the voluntary decision to temporarily close walk-in takeaway while we reviewed our safety measures to ensure they reflect the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Working closely with third party safety expert NSF International, we identified a small number of changes to further enhance our procedures, and we are currently in the process of rolling these out to restaurants.

Thanking staff, he added: "The wellbeing of our people, as well as our suppliers, couriers and our customers remains our top priority, and we are confident the new processes in place will further enhance our already robust safety measures."

Plans have not been extended to Scotland because the country currently has stricter rules on takeaway services.

Those living in Scotland are banned from entering hospitality businesses, including fast food outlets, cafes, restaurants, takeaway joints and coffee shops for food.

This means all sales of food and drink must take place outside the premises.

McDonald's is still available across the UK for home delivery using Uber Eats and Just Eat, while drive-thrus have also remained open.

