The Miss England contest launches make up-free round 'to boost confidence'

Miss England are adding a make-up free round to their annual beauty contest. Picture: Miss England

The new round will tackle 'unrealistic standards' set by social media stars

The Miss England beauty contest has introduced a make-up free round in a bid to boost self-confidence and to reflect the contestant's natural beauty.

All eight contenders had to submit a photo of themselves wearing no make-up and just a simple outfit of jeans and a black vest top.

The winner of the Bare Face Top Model competition will be announced at a ceremony in Newcastle on August 1.

They will then be fast-tracked into the final 20 women all competing for the overall title of Miss England.

Alisha Cowie is the current Miss England. Picture: Getty

Organiser of the competition, Angie Beasley, explained: "I see so many of our Miss England contestants entering with a face full of make-up covering their natural beauty.

"I'm hoping this round will encourage our contestants to wear less make-up, fake eyelashes and brows... there really is no need for this."

Current wearer of the Miss England tiara, Alisha Cowie, explained: "On social media we have influencers and role models which set an unrealistic standard, which I do believe results in mental health issues... I do believe that this round will do the girls the world of good."

2015 saw the historic competition ditch the swimwear round, citing the contest as having shifted from "old-fashioned" notion of physical beauty.