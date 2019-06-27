The Miss England contest launches make up-free round 'to boost confidence'

27 June 2019, 13:17

Miss England are adding a make-up free round to their annual beauty contest
Miss England are adding a make-up free round to their annual beauty contest. Picture: Miss England

The new round will tackle 'unrealistic standards' set by social media stars

The Miss England beauty contest has introduced a make-up free round in a bid to boost self-confidence and to reflect the contestant's natural beauty.

All eight contenders had to submit a photo of themselves wearing no make-up and just a simple outfit of jeans and a black vest top.

The winner of the Bare Face Top Model competition will be announced at a ceremony in Newcastle on August 1.

They will then be fast-tracked into the final 20 women all competing for the overall title of Miss England.

Alisha Cowie is the current Miss England
Alisha Cowie is the current Miss England. Picture: Getty

Organiser of the competition, Angie Beasley, explained: "I see so many of our Miss England contestants entering with a face full of make-up covering their natural beauty.

"I'm hoping this round will encourage our contestants to wear less make-up, fake eyelashes and brows... there really is no need for this."

Current wearer of the Miss England tiara, Alisha Cowie, explained: "On social media we have influencers and role models which set an unrealistic standard, which I do believe results in mental health issues... I do believe that this round will do the girls the world of good."

2015 saw the historic competition ditch the swimwear round, citing the contest as having shifted from "old-fashioned" notion of physical beauty.

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK weather forecast: Wales and Northern Ireland bask in highest temperatures of the year

UK & World

Vauxhall owner PSA holds Brexit gun to Ellesmere Port

UK & World

Scores of Labour MPs and peers condemn Williamson decision

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jake Wood has given a glimpse of his family home

EastEnders star Jake Wood gives sweet glimpse into family home with wife Alison and kids

TV & Movies

Two Islanders will be dumped from the Island tonight

Love Island spoiler: TWO Islanders will be dumped as Caroline Flack reveals shock twist

TV & Movies

Kylie has opened up about her Glastonbury performance

Kylie Minogue admits she’ll ‘shed tears’ at Glastonbury - 14 years after pulling out over cancer battle

Celebrities

Piers Morgan's new documentary Psychopath sees the GMB host interview killer Paris Bennett

Who is Paris Bennett? Piers Morgan interviews the killer in new crime documentary Psychopath

TV & Movies

We cannot wait to get a sausage roll delivered to our door

You can now order Greggs on Just Eat... and there's NO minimum spend

Food & Health

The Essex gal lied about her age on the show

Love Island star Elma Pazar admits she lied about her age on the ITV2 show

TV & Movies