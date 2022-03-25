New mobile phone driving law comes into force today that could land you £1,000 fine

A new mobile phone driving law comes into force today. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Drivers could be hit with a £200 fine from today for even touching their phone.

A loophole has now been closed which means that you can no longer handle your phone at all while driving.

This means that from today, it is illegal to scroll through music playlists or take pictures while in control of the car.

Browsing the internet and playing games is also against the law, even when motorists are stopped at a red light or stuck in traffic.

You could be fined up to £1,000 for using your phone at the wheel. Picture: Getty Images

Now, the only times you are allowed to use your phone while behind the wheel is making contactless payments when stationary for things like the M6 toll.

You can also use Apple Pay at drive-thrus, while hands-free calls are still permitted and devices can be used as a sat-nav if they are secured in a cradle.

The only other exception to this legislation is when a driver has to make a 999 call and it’s not safe to pull over.

The punishment for ignoring any of these rules is a fine of up to £1,000 and six points on your licence.

Figures from the Department for Transport show 17 people were killed and a further 114 were seriously injured in crashes on roads in Britain where a driver using a mobile was a contributory factor.

The government is taking a 'no tolerance' approach to the new legislation. Picture: Getty Images

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the Government is taking a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach.

“I will do everything in my power to keep road users safe,” he said.

“Which is why I am taking a zero-tolerance approach to those who decide to risk lives by using their phone behind the wheel.

“I’m ensuring anyone who chooses to break this vital law can face punishment for doing so, and we’ll continue our efforts to ensure our roads remain among the safest in the world.”

AA president Edmund King added: “This is a much-needed toughening of the rules to help make our roads safer.

“The best thing to do is to convert your glovebox into a phone box. We all need to keep our hands on the wheel and our eyes on the road.”