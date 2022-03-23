Motorists could face Sunday driving ban to save fuel under new plans
There are calls to ban Sunday driving and cut the motorway speed limit to 64mph to tackle oil demand and supply.
Drivers could face a ban on Sunday driving to tackle the rising cost and demand of petrol.
Under a 10-point plan drawn up by the International Energy Agency (IEA), suggestions have been proposed to cut global oil demand by 2.7million barrels per day within four months.
Among the recommendations is a ban on cars on Sundays in big cities, which they claim would reduce oil use by up to 380,000 barrels per day.
There is also a proposal for the reduction to speed limits on motorways by 6mph to 64mph.
It states that these highway limits could save around 290,000 barrels per day from cars and an additional 140,000 from trucks.
Other suggestions include working from home three days a week, virtual meetings, cheaper public transport and more car sharing.
Working from home for one day a week is estimated to save 170,000 barrels of oil, while increasing this to three days would save 500,000 barrels per day.
The IEA said these are 'practical actions' that could significantly reduce oil demand and soaring prices that drivers are currently facing across Europe.
"Our 10-Point Plan shows this can be done through measures that have already been tested and proven in multiple countries,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.
It's thought these suggestions could help control stock levels, as prices have increased more than 6% over the past few weeks.
Petrol has now reached 167.03p per litre, which is up from 165.89p just a few days ago.
It comes as the Chancellor prepares to set out his Spring Statement today, in which fuel duty could be cut by 5p-a-litre, reducing it from 57.95p to 52.95p.
IEA's full 10-point plan to combat rising oil prices
- Reduce speed limits on highways by at least 10 km/h (6mph)
- Work from home up to three days a week where possible
- Car-free Sundays in cities
- Make use of public transport cheaper and incentivise micromobility, walking and cycling
- Alternate private car access to roads in large cities
- Increase car sharing and adopt practices to reduce fuel use
- Promote efficient driving for freight trucks and delivery of goods
- Using high-speed and night trains instead of planes where possible
- Avoid business air travel where alternative options exist
- Reinforce the adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles