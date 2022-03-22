UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month with temperatures reaching 28C

By Heart reporter

The weather is set to get even hotter in April, with forecasters predicting temperatures of 29C.

It looks like the sunny weather is set to continue into April.

We’ve seen a very warm few days across the UK, with temperatures even reaching 20C in some parts of the country.

And things are going to get even hotter next month, with forecasters predicting highs of a massive 28C.

Mr Dale, of British Weather Services, told The Express: "I wouldn’t be surprised to see 26°C, 27°C, 28°C in the middle of April.

“Longer-term, given what’s happening globally in terms of the temperature profiles in the southern hemisphere and what’s also happening in the United States, I would not be surprised if we started to see some big highlights - in whichever direction it goes, either cold or hot.”

He added: "It’s too difficult to be certain at this moment, but I would not be surprised to see the summer deliver the same kind of heat stress at times."

As for the next few days, the Met Office predict the sun will continue to shine across most of the country.

Forecasters state: “High pressure will continue to dominate through the majority of this period, bringing dry and settled conditions for most.

“It is likely to be cloudier across the far north with some rain and drizzle at times. Some localised mist and fog is possible overnight, but will retreat to windward coasts by day.”

They add: “Daytime temperatures are likely to be above average at first, when it will feel warm in the prolonged spring sunshine, but will decline slowly through the period, with a low chance of significantly colder weather spreading from the north for a time.”

This comes after bookmakers Ladbrokes slashed the odds to just 4/6 on this being the hottest spring since records began.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "Things have finally taken a turn for the better on the weather front, and we're now well on course for a record-breaking hot spring, if thew latest odds are anything to go by."