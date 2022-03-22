UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month with temperatures reaching 28C

22 March 2022, 10:08 | Updated: 22 March 2022, 10:12

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The weather is set to get even hotter in April, with forecasters predicting temperatures of 29C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It looks like the sunny weather is set to continue into April.

We’ve seen a very warm few days across the UK, with temperatures even reaching 20C in some parts of the country.

And things are going to get even hotter next month, with forecasters predicting highs of a massive 28C.

Mr Dale, of British Weather Services, told The Express: "I wouldn’t be surprised to see 26°C, 27°C, 28°C in the middle of April.

The weather is set to stay sunny next month
The weather is set to stay sunny next month. Picture: Alamy

“Longer-term, given what’s happening globally in terms of the temperature profiles in the southern hemisphere and what’s also happening in the United States, I would not be surprised if we started to see some big highlights - in whichever direction it goes, either cold or hot.”

He added: "It’s too difficult to be certain at this moment, but I would not be surprised to see the summer deliver the same kind of heat stress at times."

As for the next few days, the Met Office predict the sun will continue to shine across most of the country.

Temperatures will heat up over the next few weeks
Temperatures will heat up over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

Forecasters state: “High pressure will continue to dominate through the majority of this period, bringing dry and settled conditions for most.

“It is likely to be cloudier across the far north with some rain and drizzle at times. Some localised mist and fog is possible overnight, but will retreat to windward coasts by day.”

They add: “Daytime temperatures are likely to be above average at first, when it will feel warm in the prolonged spring sunshine, but will decline slowly through the period, with a low chance of significantly colder weather spreading from the north for a time.”

This comes after bookmakers Ladbrokes slashed the odds to just 4/6 on this being the hottest spring since records began.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "Things have finally taken a turn for the better on the weather front, and we're now well on course for a record-breaking hot spring, if thew latest odds are anything to go by."

Latest News

See more Latest News

William and Kate's PDA moment everyone missed last night

Prince William and Kate Middleton's PDA moment everyone missed last night

Royals

Polio: Nine million children set to be vaccinated against disease after Malawi outbreak

UK & World

Stunning photos show a century of England from the air

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion

Optical illusion leaves people baffled as everyone sees different animals

Lifestyle

Selin and Anthony argued on Married at First Sight Australia

How Married At First Sight Australia's Selin and Anthony were 'living separate lives' during filming

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has reflected on being a young mum

Stacey Solomon opens up on being a mum at 17 in sweet video with son Zachary

Celebrities

Anne Hegerty has been forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers

The Chase's Anne Hegerty forced to pull out of entire Beat The Chasers series

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton and Tom Odell will be part of the Concert for Ukraine

Emma Bunton to host Concert for Ukraine, with Tom Odell added to confirmed line-up

Events

Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness

TV & Movies

Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

Celebrities

A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'

Lifestyle

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Celebrities

Dom was left upset on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia controversy over Domenica Calarco’s ‘leaked photo’

TV & Movies

The Dancing on Ice final is not on this week

Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight and when is the final on ITV?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Have you ever noticed this about the iconic Disney classic?

Disney fans have just noticed a HUGE plot hole in Cinderella

Lifestyle

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

TV & Movies