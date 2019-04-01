Cost of NHS prescriptions to rise to £9 TODAY

The government has raised prescription prices for English patients. Picture: Getty

The prescription price increase could put millions of NHS patients at risk

The price of NHS prescriptions are set to rise by £9 today, which could put patients who already struggle to afford their healthcare at risk.

This comes after the government raised the price from £8.60 to £8.80 last year, meaning that the latest price hike is a further 20 pence more.

A charity has warned that the price hike could put millions of patients at risk. Picture: Getty

A charity has warned that a third of people who already struggle to pay for their prescriptions will be at risk and struggle to afford their potentially life-saving medicine.

Lloyd Tingley, at Parkinson's UK, and Chair of the Prescription Charges Coalition, said, according to The Sun: "It is extremely disappointing that yet again, the Government plans to increase prescription charges.

"Since 2010 the prescription charge has risen by 26 per cent compared to a rise in average earnings of 16 per cent over the same period.

Prescriptions will remain free in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Getty

"Working age people with long term conditions simply can’t sustain this.

“While it is positive that the cost of the Pre-Payment Certificate has been frozen, this is still a large upfront cost for individuals and families who the Government should be helping, not punishing, for having a long-term condition," he continued.

These charges only apply to patients in England. Those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will continue to get them for free.

