Ofsted to resume school inspections in September 'to reassure parents it's safe for kids to return'

By Polly Foreman

Schools in England will reopen for all children in September.

Ofsted has confirmed that it will resume inspecting English schools this September to reassure parents that it is safe for their children to attend.

The education watchdog has said that it will not grade schools unless there is 'serious concern', but that they will be looking at how schools are creating safe environments for children.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said, according to the Daily Mail: "When schools and colleges open their doors fully in September, they will face a new set of challenges, but also a huge opportunity to rekindle children's love of learning.

Some pupils have already returned to school in England (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Ofsted will be part of the rebuilding effort from September. Our visits will help parents understand how schools and colleges are getting children and students back up to speed after so long at home."

The watchdog has confirmed that it will begin with inspections of volunteer schools and colleges at the beginning of September, and will move to other education establishments by the end of the month.

Ofsted is expected to resume normal school inspections in January 2021 (stock image). Picture: Getty

Normal Ofsted inspections are expected to have resumed by January 2021.

Schools were forced to close in March because of the coronavirus, with only children of key workers allowed to attend.

On June 2, some children in England were permitted to return to the classroom, and the government has since announced plans for all pupils to return by September.

