Millions of over-50s could be told to stay at home under new government plans to avoid second lockdown

3 August 2020, 08:03 | Updated: 3 August 2020, 08:14

Boris Johnson is in crisis talks over new lockdown measures
Boris Johnson is in crisis talks over new lockdown measures. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Will over 50s have to shield under new lockdown rules? Here's what we know...

Boris Johnson is reportedly drawing up plans to avoid a second lockdown in England.

According to the Sunday Times, the Prime Minister is considering asking a larger number of people to shield if there’s another spike in COVID-19 cases.

More than 2 million people over the age of 70 and with serious health conditions were told to stay at home after being considered ‘the most vulnerable’ back in March.

But after that advice came to an end in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Saturday, millions of over 50s could now be told to shield over the winter months.

Boris Johnson has put new lockdown easing on hold
Boris Johnson has put new lockdown easing on hold. Picture: PA Images

The report states people aged between 50 and 70 could be given personalised risk ratings, taking into account factors such as age and medical conditions.

Other ideas include banning people from staying in each others’ homes, similar to restrictions currently in place in Leicester and parts of north-west England.

Read More: When will beauty salons open for face treatments in England?

However, following the reports housing secretary Robert Jenrick has insisted it is all ‘just speculation’.

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Jenrick: “You would expect the government to be considering all of the range of options that might be available.

But responding to reports of more shielding, he said: “That’s not something that is being actively considered.”

Before adding: "Moving forwards, we hope to be able to operate on a localised approach… but we don't have any plans for a national blanket approach."

As well as increased shielding measures, the government is reportedly considering lockdown conditions for London, including telling people to work from home and stopping travel beyond the M25.

This comes after the prime minister was forced to postpone the latest easing of lockdown on Friday.

While some businesses in the leisure and beauty sectors were due to open, this has been put on hold due to fears cases of coronavirus are starting to rise again.

Now Read: Couple arrange budget wedding for £388 after COVID-19 ruined their big day

Latest News

See more Latest News

All the chain restaurants participating in Eat Out To Help Out

Full list of chain restaurants on Eat Out To Help out: Nando's Wagamama and more

Lifestyle

Man and woman found dead inside car at country park in Dorset

UK & World

Coronavirus: DW Sports falls into administration - putting 1,700 jobs at risk

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

There are new rules for I'm A Celebrity 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020: Friends and family banned as new social distancing rules are revealed

TV & Movies

A woman on This Morning opened up about changing her name

Woman called Karen reveals she's considering changing her name because of negative stereotypes

This Morning

Bruno's debuted his new look and fans want him to keep it

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli shocks fans with his silver fox hair transformation

Celebrities

Barbara Windsor has been moved into a care home as her dementia worsened

Barbara Windsor's husband heartbroken as she moves into care home amid dementia battle

Celebrities

The first week of August looks set to be a scorcher (stock images)

Brits to bask in 36C again this week as heatwave continues

Lifestyle

Tracy Beaker will be returning to the small screen with a new series

Tracy Beaker set to return to TV with new series starring Dani Harmer

TV & Movies