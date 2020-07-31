Couple arrange budget wedding for £388 after COVID-19 ruined their big day

A couple planned a budget wedding after coronavirus cancelled their original plans. Picture: TikTok/kaitlynmcgoldrick

By Alice Dear

After coronavirus ruined their original plans for a fancy wedding, one couple decided to make things simple and threw themselves budget 'elopement'.

A couple have gone viral on TikTok after sharing how they planned their wedding for only £388 after the COVID-19 pandemic ruined their big day.

Kaitlin Howard and her husband Matt spent thousands on the original wedding, which was later cancelled, including £11,100 on their reception and £2,200 on a custom made wedding gown.

Instead of holding off on getting hitched, the couple decided to have a small wedding with only close family and friends.

In the TikTok, Kaitlyn explained how she couldn't pick up her original wedding gown, and so ended up ordering a dress online from a sale.

Kaitlyn originally had a custom-made £2,200 gown for her wedding day, but ended up wearing a £127 sale dress. Picture: TikTok/kaitlynmcgoldrick

Kaitlyn found material which she made into a veil for her budget wedding. Picture: TikTok/kaitlynmcgoldrick

The couple then found their location, which had to be outside, and decided on a park five minutes from their house.

For the last-minute hen do, Kaitlyn and her bridesmaids spent the night watching the Lizzie McGuire Movie.

On the day, she did her own makeup, and her sister put together her flowers.

The dress cost Kaitlyn only £127, and the material for the veil only cost £3.79.

The couple married in a park five minutes from their home. Picture: TikTok/kaitlynmcgoldrick

Kaitlyn did her own makeup for the big day. Picture: TikTok/kaitlynmcgoldrick

Speaking to news.com.au, Kaitlyn said: “It was devastating. I think when coronavirus started, we knew deep down it wasn’t going to happen – we were both so upset. I was balling my eyes out.

“We didn’t know how long this was going to last and we really just wanted to get married so we made the last minute decision to elope.

“My sister was cutting the veil 30 minutes before I walked down the aisle – that’s how much of a home job it was, as I didn’t have time to order anything online."

The couple said they are still planning to have a big celebration when social distancing rules allow, where Kaitlyn will wear her original wedding gown.

