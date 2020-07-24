When will beauty salons open for face treatments in England?

24 July 2020, 17:53

Salons in England will soon be allowed to do face treatments (stock images)
Salons in England will soon be allowed to do face treatments (stock images). Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

When are facials, eyebrow waxing and eyelash extensions allowed in England? Find out the latest rules for salons here.

Earlier this month, beauty salons were allowed to reopen in line with the gradual easing of lockdown measures in England.

Beauty parlours, tattoo parlours and nail salons were all given the green light to open their doors on 13 July, subject to their ability to stick to relevant safety guidelines.

Treatments including manicures, pedicures, tattoos and body waxes are all currently allowed - but those involving the face are not.

Read more: This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh issues children's face mask warning as new rules come into force

Beauty salons opened their doors on 13 July
Beauty salons opened their doors on 13 July. Picture: PA

When will beauty salons allow face treatments in England?

Treatments such as eyebrow waxing, threading eyelash extensions and facials will be allowed to resume from 1 August.

Announcing the news, Boris Johnson previously said: "From 1 August, we will reopen most remaining leisure settings, namely bowling, skating rinks and casinos, and we will enable all close contact services such as beauticians to resume."

Beauty salons have said that they will be taking a number of steps to ensure to safety of customers and staff when it comes to facial beauty treatments.

Beauty therapist Debbie Thomas told the Telegraph: "We actually started trialling our facials using gloves, just before lockdown began.

Read more: Full list of places face masks will be compulsory in England from 24 July

"Clients were pleasantly surprised that it didn’t deter too much from the sensation of the facial, as you still get all of the benefits of the massage techniques and of course the same products are being used.

"As long as the therapist is using tight fitting gloves, it won’t alter the facial technique at all."

And Reena Hammer from Urban Retreat added: "We think it’s going to reinforce an amazing customer journey, which can be lacking when things are rushed. 

"One of the things we are going to do is to start each facial with a hygiene ritual between the client and therapist to build trust and confidence. That way, it’s not just a clinical experience, it becomes part of the treatment in the same way that some facials begin with a foot bath and massage."


At present, salons are only able to offer a select number of services
At present, salons are only able to offer a select number of services. Picture: PA

Do you need to wear a mask at beauty salons?

At present, the only places where it is mandatory to wear masks in England are shops, supermarkets and takeaways.

However, it is recommended to wear a covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Read more: Do you need to wear face masks in pubs? New rules on face coverings in England

The government guidance reads: "You are also strongly encouraged to wear a face covering in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing may be difficult and where you come into contact with people you do not normally meet."

It would be impossible to wear face masks for certain facial beauty treatments, however.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The most popular beach-themed baby names have been revealed (stock images)

The beach-themed baby names growing in popularity in 2020 - including Ariel and Cove
There's more ways to enjoy tequila than just as a shot!

National Tequila Day 2020: Easy recipes for tequila cocktails to make at home

Food & Health

John Lewis has recalled a baby mattress

John Lewis recalls cot mattresses for newborns after failed safety tests
Would you pay your child to read? (stock images)

Dad divides opinion after revealing that he pays his son to read books
Dr Ranj has warned parents about face masks and their children

This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh issues children's face mask warning as new rules come into force

Trending on Heart

Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox will be back on our screens

Why is Gogglebox not on tonight and when will it back?

Alex George's brother has sadly passed away

Love Island star Dr Alex George announces tragic death of younger brother Llŷr

Celebrities

Little Mix have announced they're fronting a brand new TV talent show

What is Little Mix’s new BBC talent show ‘The Search’ and how can I apply?

TV & Movies

EastEnders has gone off air

Why is EastEnders not on tonight and when is it coming back on TV?

TV & Movies

Little Mix's new show is hitting our TV screens soon

Little Mix release brand new trailer for their talent show The Search as start date is confirmed
Katie Price is going on a holiday with boyfriend Carl, and children Princess and Junior

Katie Price 'heartbroken' to leave Harvey behind as she goes on family holiday to Turkey