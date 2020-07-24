When will beauty salons open for face treatments in England?

Salons in England will soon be allowed to do face treatments (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

When are facials, eyebrow waxing and eyelash extensions allowed in England? Find out the latest rules for salons here.

Earlier this month, beauty salons were allowed to reopen in line with the gradual easing of lockdown measures in England.

Beauty parlours, tattoo parlours and nail salons were all given the green light to open their doors on 13 July, subject to their ability to stick to relevant safety guidelines.

Treatments including manicures, pedicures, tattoos and body waxes are all currently allowed - but those involving the face are not.

Beauty salons opened their doors on 13 July. Picture: PA

When will beauty salons allow face treatments in England?

Treatments such as eyebrow waxing, threading eyelash extensions and facials will be allowed to resume from 1 August.

Announcing the news, Boris Johnson previously said: "From 1 August, we will reopen most remaining leisure settings, namely bowling, skating rinks and casinos, and we will enable all close contact services such as beauticians to resume."

Beauty salons have said that they will be taking a number of steps to ensure to safety of customers and staff when it comes to facial beauty treatments.

Beauty therapist Debbie Thomas told the Telegraph: "We actually started trialling our facials using gloves, just before lockdown began.

"Clients were pleasantly surprised that it didn’t deter too much from the sensation of the facial, as you still get all of the benefits of the massage techniques and of course the same products are being used.

"As long as the therapist is using tight fitting gloves, it won’t alter the facial technique at all."

And Reena Hammer from Urban Retreat added: "We think it’s going to reinforce an amazing customer journey, which can be lacking when things are rushed.

"One of the things we are going to do is to start each facial with a hygiene ritual between the client and therapist to build trust and confidence. That way, it’s not just a clinical experience, it becomes part of the treatment in the same way that some facials begin with a foot bath and massage."





At present, salons are only able to offer a select number of services. Picture: PA

Do you need to wear a mask at beauty salons?

At present, the only places where it is mandatory to wear masks in England are shops, supermarkets and takeaways.

However, it is recommended to wear a covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is difficult.

The government guidance reads: "You are also strongly encouraged to wear a face covering in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing may be difficult and where you come into contact with people you do not normally meet."

It would be impossible to wear face masks for certain facial beauty treatments, however.