People over 45 can now book coronavirus vaccines in England

The coronavirus vaccine will now be rolled out to the over 45s. Picture: PA

The over 45s can now book their coronavirus jabs in England.

People over the age of 45 can now book their coronavirus vaccines in England.

Read more: England to bask in 17C mini-heatwave next week as people flock to pub gardens

The NHS England website is now allowing those in their late 40s to book their jabs, and it crashed earlier this morning when people rushed to the site to do so.

Offering the vaccine to the over 45s signals that we have moved to 'Phase 2' of the vaccination programme.

The over 45s will now be offered their coronavirus vaccines in England. Picture: PA

Phase 2 will see healthy adults under the age of 50 offered their jab, which comes after the government met its target of offering all over 50s their jab before April 15.

Boris Johnson has hailed the move as a 'hugely significant milestone' in the battle against coronavirus.

He said: "We have now passed another hugely significant milestone in our vaccine programme by offering jabs to everyone in the nine highest risk groups.

Read more: Travel company sends 187 people on eight-day trip to Greece as Covid holiday experiment

"That means more than 32 million people have been given the precious protection vaccines provide against Covid 19.

"I want to thank everyone involved in the vaccine rollout which has already saved many thousands of lives.

The Moderna is currently being rolled out in the UK. Picture: PA

"We will now move forward with completing essential second doses and making progress towards our target of offering all adults a vaccine by the end of July."

The NHS England website crashed earlier today after people scrambled to book vaccine appointments.

Around 32 million adults have now received their first jab, and a third vaccine, Moderna, is currently being rolled out in the UK.

NOW READ:

All the new rules customers in England must follow when pubs and restaurants open on April 12