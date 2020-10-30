All the places where coronavirus rates are falling - including Liverpool and Exeter

Coronavirus cases are dropping in 28 areas. Picture: PA Images

28 areas of England have seen their Covid-19 cases fall over the past week.

While coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across much of the UK, many areas are now seeing a drop in infection.

In fact, 28 places in England have seen their rates lower across the latest seven-day period, following the tightening of lockdown rules.

According to The Mirror, the list includes Liverpool, which was the first city plunged into the highest alert level two weeks ago.

The number of new cases per 100,000 people has reportedly declined from 585.1, to 475.5.

And despite Nottinghamshire recently moving to Tier 3 restrictions, in Nottingham the case rate has gone from 611 to 455.4,

Nottinghamshire is heading into Tier 3. Picture: PA Images

Exeter has also seen its case rate decline from 199.4 to 140.8, while Knowsley, which is in Tier 3, has also seen a decline in cases.

The rate has dropped from 664.2 in the previous seven day period, to 553.5.

The full list of areas with falling Covid-19 rates"

Knowsley

Liverpool

Nottingham

West Lancashire

Burnley

Hartlepool

Lancaster Halton

County Durham

York

Barrow in Furness

South Tyneside

Bromsgrove

Craven

Exeter

Windsor

Maidenhead

Elmbridge

Norwich

Rutland

Kettering

Tendring

Uttlesford

Maldon

Mid Suffolk

Huntingdonshire

Braintree

South Norfolk

Mendip

Camden and Dover have also remained at the exact same case rate.

It comes after 16 more areas are set to head from ‘Medium’ into the ‘Very High’ alert level.

This means that by the weekend, 32million people will be living under either Tier 2 or Tier 3 in England.

The Department for Health and Social Care confirmed that these areas will see their local Covid level upgrade from medium to high:

Dudley, Staffordshire, Telford and the Wrekin, Amber Valley, Bolsover, Derbyshire Dales, Derby City, South Derbyshire, the whole of High Peak; Charnwood, Luton and Oxford City.

Under Tier 2, residents will be banned from meeting other households indoors, while groups of six can meet outside, including at a garden or an outside space.

