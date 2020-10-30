All the places where coronavirus rates are falling - including Liverpool and Exeter
30 October 2020, 10:28 | Updated: 30 October 2020, 10:37
28 areas of England have seen their Covid-19 cases fall over the past week.
While coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across much of the UK, many areas are now seeing a drop in infection.
In fact, 28 places in England have seen their rates lower across the latest seven-day period, following the tightening of lockdown rules.
According to The Mirror, the list includes Liverpool, which was the first city plunged into the highest alert level two weeks ago.
The number of new cases per 100,000 people has reportedly declined from 585.1, to 475.5.
And despite Nottinghamshire recently moving to Tier 3 restrictions, in Nottingham the case rate has gone from 611 to 455.4,
Exeter has also seen its case rate decline from 199.4 to 140.8, while Knowsley, which is in Tier 3, has also seen a decline in cases.
The rate has dropped from 664.2 in the previous seven day period, to 553.5.
The full list of areas with falling Covid-19 rates"
Knowsley
Liverpool
Nottingham
West Lancashire
Burnley
Hartlepool
Lancaster Halton
County Durham
York
Barrow in Furness
South Tyneside
Bromsgrove
Craven
Exeter
Windsor
Maidenhead
Elmbridge
Norwich
Rutland
Kettering
Tendring
Uttlesford
Maldon
Mid Suffolk
Huntingdonshire
Braintree
South Norfolk
Mendip
Camden and Dover have also remained at the exact same case rate.
It comes after 16 more areas are set to head from ‘Medium’ into the ‘Very High’ alert level.
This means that by the weekend, 32million people will be living under either Tier 2 or Tier 3 in England.
The Department for Health and Social Care confirmed that these areas will see their local Covid level upgrade from medium to high:
Dudley, Staffordshire, Telford and the Wrekin, Amber Valley, Bolsover, Derbyshire Dales, Derby City, South Derbyshire, the whole of High Peak; Charnwood, Luton and Oxford City.
Under Tier 2, residents will be banned from meeting other households indoors, while groups of six can meet outside, including at a garden or an outside space.
