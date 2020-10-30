The 16 areas in England moving into Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions this weekend

The coronavirus rules are being ramped up across the country. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Dudley, Staffordshire and Oxford are all heading for tougher lockdown restrictions.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, now 16 more areas will be heading into the ‘Very High’ alert level.

This means that by the weekend, 32million people will be living under either Tier 2 or Tier 3 in England.

The Department for Health and Social Care confirmed that these areas will see their local Covid level upgrade from medium to high:

West Midlands: Dudley, Staffordshire, Telford and the Wrekin

East Midlands: Amber Valley, Bolsover, Derbyshire Dales, Derby City, South Derbyshire, the whole of High Peak; Charnwood

East of England: Luton

South East: Oxford City

Matt Hancock has said there is a 'worrying rise in cases'. Picture: PA Images

Under Tier 2, residents will be banned from meeting other households indoors, while groups of six can meet outside, including at a garden or an outside space.

The rules come into force at a minute past midnight on Saturday and will be reviewed every 14 days.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We continue to see a worrying rise in cases right across the country, and it is clear decisive action is needed.

“We have agreed with local leaders to move more areas into the High Local Covid Alert Level this week.

“These restrictions are challenging for us all, but it is only by working together and following the rules that we will bring down the rates of infection.

"A failure to act now will only lead to longer disruption and greater economic damage. I want to thank everyone who is playing their part to break the chains of transmission across the country."

This comes as Nottinghamshire faces Tier 3 restrictions today, while Warrington also moved to the highest alert level earlier this week.

Rates had risen to 361 per 100,000 people, with infections among the over 60s rising by 20% in a week.

These are joining Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and South Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire and parts of the North East are also reportedly in talks to move up to Tier 3.

