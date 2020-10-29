All the areas facing Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions this week - and those which could be next

Up to five million people could be heading for the toughest coronavirus restrictions.

With coronavirus cases still rising across England, more areas are heading into the top Tier coronavirus restrictions.

This means pubs must shut unless they sell food, and people will be banned from gathering with those not in their household or bubble.

And a whopping 8.7million people will be in a Tier 3 lockdown by the end of this week, including Nottinghamshire which was announced on Wednesday.

The restrictions will come into place for the whole county at 00:01 on Friday and reviewed in one month.

Only four of the county’s eight boroughs - Nottingham, Gedling, Rushcliffe and Broxtowe - were originally set to enter Tier 3.

But this was changed last minute to include Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Mansfield and Newark and Sherwood as well.

On Monday it was also revealed Warrington had moved to the highest alert level, with the restrictions coming into place on Tuesday - two days earlier than planned.

Rates had risen to 361 per 100,000 people, with infections among the over 60s rising by 20% in a week.

These are joining Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and South Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, up to five million people could be heading for the toughest restrictions, with West Yorkshire and parts of the North East reportedly in talks to move up to Tier 3.

Bradford in particular has seen 2,682 new cases in the seven days to October 23, which works out as 496.9 per 100,000.

West Yorkshire leaders said: "This afternoon, discussions have been ongoing to discuss steps for controlling the rising COVID-19 infection rates across the region and a package of measures to support the West Yorkshire economy should it be necessary to move into Tier Three (Very High) restrictions.

"We have not yet concluded these discussions at this point and we will continue tomorrow to get the best for our communities."

In Stockton-on-Tees, which is located in County Durham in the North East, 877 new cases were recorded in the seven days to October 23, compared to 712 in the previous week.

