All the areas facing Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions this week - and those which could be next

29 October 2020, 07:25 | Updated: 29 October 2020, 07:28

A list of the areas going into the top tier restrictions this week
A list of the areas going into the top tier restrictions this week. Picture: PA Images

Up to five million people could be heading for the toughest coronavirus restrictions.

With coronavirus cases still rising across England, more areas are heading into the top Tier coronavirus restrictions.

This means pubs must shut unless they sell food, and people will be banned from gathering with those not in their household or bubble.

And a whopping 8.7million people will be in a Tier 3 lockdown by the end of this week, including Nottinghamshire which was announced on Wednesday.

The restrictions will come into place for the whole county at 00:01 on Friday and reviewed in one month.

Nottinghamshire is heading into Tier 3
Nottinghamshire is heading into Tier 3. Picture: PA Images

Only four of the county’s eight boroughs - Nottingham, Gedling, Rushcliffe and Broxtowe - were originally set to enter Tier 3.

Read More: Full list of 13 areas with soaring coronavirus rates that aren't yet in tier 3

But this was changed last minute to include Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Mansfield and Newark and Sherwood as well.

On Monday it was also revealed Warrington had moved to the highest alert level, with the restrictions coming into place on Tuesday - two days earlier than planned.

Rates had risen to 361 per 100,000 people, with infections among the over 60s rising by 20% in a week.

These are joining Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and South Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, up to five million people could be heading for the toughest restrictions, with West Yorkshire and parts of the North East reportedly in talks to move up to Tier 3.

Bradford in particular has seen 2,682 new cases in the seven days to October 23, which works out as 496.9 per 100,000.

West Yorkshire leaders said: "This afternoon, discussions have been ongoing to discuss steps for controlling the rising COVID-19 infection rates across the region and a package of measures to support the West Yorkshire economy should it be necessary to move into Tier Three (Very High) restrictions.

"We have not yet concluded these discussions at this point and we will continue tomorrow to get the best for our communities."

In Stockton-on-Tees, which is located in County Durham in the North East, 877 new cases were recorded in the seven days to October 23, compared to 712 in the previous week.

Now Read: All of England 'could be under Tier 3 lockdown' by Christmas, experts warn

Latest News

See more Latest News

Torrential rain is set to batter Britain this week

UK weather: ‘Dangerous’ flood warning as torrential rain expected to batter areas of Britain

Coronavirus: 'Circuit-breaker' is not the right approach, Robert Jenrick says

UK & World

Mortgage boom helps Lloyds to third quarter profit

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Dylan has returned to Coronation Street

Coronation Street spoilers: Everything you need to know about Sean's son Dylan Wilson

TV & Movies

The woman shared the genius hack to Facebook (stock images)

Mum's genius toilet paper hack has the bathroom smelling amazing in seconds

Lifestyle

New research reveals the most popular songs to give birth to

New research reveals the most popular songs to give birth to

Lifestyle

The man went all out for Halloween...

Man asked to remove Halloween house decorations as they're 'too scary for kids'

Lifestyle

This is how you can get creative with your kids this Halloween

How to have a COVID-friendly Halloween with the kids: From pumpkin trails to treasure hunts

Lifestyle

Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK: Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins reveal 'gruelling' application process

TV & Movies