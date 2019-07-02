Primary school goes 'gender-neutral' with unisex uniform and no toilet signs

Children will be allowed to dress as the gender they identity with at St. Brigid's National School in Wicklow, Ireland. Picture: Getty

Boys can wear the school's tartan skirt and girls can turn up to class in grey trousers as St Brigid's in Wicklow adopts an inclusive new policy

A primary school in Dublin is removing toilet signs and switching to unisex uniforms as it adopts a gender-neutral policy.

Children will be allowed to dress as the gender they identity with at St Brigid's National School in Wicklow, which means girls can turn up in grey trousers and boys can wear the school's signature tartan skirt if they wish.

The staff are also hoping to help pupils feel more comfortable and accepted in their early years by taking down boys and girls toilet signs around the building, according to DublinLive.

St Brigid's National School in Wicklow, Ireland. Picture: Google Maps

The new scheme is set to kick in at the start of the school year this coming September – and Principal Maire Costello insists it will encourage children to enjoy a happier education.

She told The Irish Times: "If that means girls wearing trousers or boys wearing skirts, so be it.

"The most important thing is that children should feel comfortable and happy over how they are dressed.”

The headteacher believes children are beginning to question their sexual identities at primary school age and wants to ensure she is doing everything possible to facilitate her pupils' best start in life.

She explained the reaction has been a positive one and thanks the student council for all their time, effort and support.

She added: "I’m very proud of them.

"They did their research and surveyed pupils ... they made the case to the board who were fully behind them.”

Institutions across Ireland and England are predicted to follow in St Brigid's footsteps, with more schools implementing a gender-neutral programme in the hope of supporting pupils with their gender identity choices.