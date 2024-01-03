Why the real Mr Bates has turned down OBE over Post Office scandal

3 January 2024, 10:47

Why the real Mr Bates has turned down OBE over Post Office scandal
Why the real Mr Bates has turned down OBE over Post Office scandal. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Alan Bates, the man who has inspired the ITV drama Mr Bates VS The Post Office, has revealed why he has turned down his OBE.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alan Bates, 69, was honoured with an OBE this year, however, has since turned it down for a very important reason.

The 69 year-old is currently being portrayed by Toby Jones in ITV's drama based on the British Post Office scandal which saw the wrongful prosecution of many innocent workers.

While Alan won a Pride of Britain award last year, the campaigner for justice has since turned down an OBE for a very important reason.

Speaking to The Mirror, Alan explained: "The first thing that sprang to my mind while reading the letter was Paula Vennells still had a CBE. I felt so deeply insulted."

Alan Bates' fight against The Post Office is being portrayed in an ITV drama called Mr Bates VS The Post Office
Alan Bates' fight against The Post Office is being portrayed in an ITV drama called Mr Bates VS The Post Office. Picture: ITV

Paula Vennells is the former Post Office boss who many blame for the miscarriage of justice, and who was awarded a CBE back in 2019.

"She presided over a policy of harassing hundreds of innocent people", Alan said: "It’s not just that the Government hasn’t asked her to return it. What’s even worse is that despite knowing the strength of feeling about it, how people have suffered and some cases died on her watch – she doesn’t feel inclined to give it back."

Alan Bates has turned down an OBE as former Post Office boss Paula Vennells still holds a CBE
Alan Bates has turned down an OBE as former Post Office boss Paula Vennells still holds a CBE. Picture: ITV

In 1998, Alan and his wife Suzanna bought a Post Office in Llandudno, North Wales: "We planned for a few years of hard work setting up, then relaxing a bit with time to explore interests. For me, it was hiking in nearby Snowdonia, while Suzanne could paint. But then it all turned into a bit of a battleground."

In 2000, the Post Office introduced the Horizon IT system which, due to system errors, later caused the wrongful prosecution of many innocent workers.

Paula Vennells is the former Post Office boss who many blame for the miscarriage of justice, and who was awarded a CBE back in 2019
Paula Vennells is the former Post Office boss who many blame for the miscarriage of justice, and who was awarded a CBE back in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Alan Bates lead the campaign against the Post Office for decades, which included a High Court case in a Group Litigation Order covering 555 claimants.

At the time, Judge Mr Justice Fraser ruled that computer errors were to blame and in December 2019, the Post Office agreed to pay £58million in compensation to those falsely prosecuted.

The group, however, were only left with £12million after legal costs, which worked out as around £20,000 each.

Most recently, in September 2020, an independent public inquiry into the scandal, chaired by retired judge Sir Wyn Williams was established. In 2021, it became a statutory inquiry and is still ongoing.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stats watchdog launches investigation into government's asylum backlog claim

UK & World

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder over death of Harry Pitman on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

UK & World

Are Israel and Hezbollah heading for war?

UK & World

South Wales Fire Service chief quits after report finds men within service 'sent inappropriate messages' to female colleagues

UK & World

Andrew Lloyd Webber asked priest to help remove poltergeist from his London home

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

Why is it called Storm Henk? How the Met Office name storms and why

Weather

Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'flaunting her wealth' with luxury holiday

Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'flaunting her wealth' with luxury holiday

Celebrities

What nights is The Traitors on TV and how to watch episodes early?

How often is The Traitors on TV and how to watch episodes early?

TV & Movies

The Traitors cast 2024: Full line-up revealed

The Traitors contestants: Full 2024 line-up revealed

TV & Movies

Which shops and services are open on New Year's Eve and Day?

Which shops and services are open on New Year's Eve and Day?

Lifestyle

How much do the London fireworks cost?

How much do the London New Year's Eve fireworks cost?

Christmas post days and times revealed as we get ready to celebrate the festive season

Is there post on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day?

Lifestyle

Boxing Day gift

Why is it called Boxing Day and why do we have it?

Lifestyle

What films are on Boxing Day? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Boxing Day? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

What movies are on New Year's Eve? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this New Year's Eve? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

What movies are on Christmas Day? TV schedule revealed

What movies are on TV this Christmas Day? Full schedule revealed

Lifestyle

What films are on Christmas Eve? TV listings revealed

What films are on TV this Christmas Eve? Full listings revealed

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling gives update from hospital bed after cancer surgery

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling gives update from hospital bed after cancer surgery

Celebrities