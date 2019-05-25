'Regular sex and don't raise your voice.' Women slam sexiest new marriage rulebook

A new book on marriage has listed 30 ways to keep a husband. Picture: Getty

Deary me! Have we suddenly been teleported back in time?

Women have been left outraged after a controversial new 'rule book' has listed '30 ways to keep your husband'.

The 'tips' include “never raising your voice at your husband” and to “provide regular sex so he doesn't stray”.

They were shared on a Facebook wedding planning page, with the anonymous original author claiming the points were backed up by passages found in the Bible.

Exerts from controversial marriage rule book. Picture: Facebook

Other tips included “Never forget that your husband married you, not your maid or anyone else. Do your duties.”However the declaration to keep your partner satisfied in the bedroom that raised the most eyebrows.

It read: “Never pretend to be sick for the purpose of denying your husband sex.

“You must give it to him how he wants it. Sex is very important to men, if you keep denying him, it is a matter of time before another woman takes over that duty. No man can withstand sex starvation for too long”.

Amazingly many people were happily tagging their partners to read the post.A few even applauded the list, writing: “Every woman should read these godly rules for women” and “Never raise your voice for any reason to your husband. It's a sign of disrespect.”

Backlash of comments on marriage rule book. Picture: Facebook

But the majority agreed the post was sexist, with one writing: “We really need to write something like this for men so they’re less disappointing. Okay thanks.”

And another woman said: “How ridiculous! I’ve been happily married almost 15 years, I don’t follow any of these and we met in church. Someone really stupid wrote these and people are even stupider for following them.”