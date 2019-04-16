REVEALED: What inside the Notre-Dame looked like before horror blaze destroyed the historical building

The Parisian landmark took 200 years to build. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The 850-year-old cathedral took 200 years to build and was destroyed last night in a huge blaze

One of Paris' biggest landmarks, the Notre-Dame cathedral burst up in flames yesterday and hundreds of millions have already been pledged by various billionaires for its reconstruction.

Starting at 4pm yesterday, the fire swept through the ancient building and destroyed years of history.

Firefighters worked tirelessly all night to end the blaze and the Paris fire serviced declared the fire was officially put out by 10am today.

The cathedral has hundreds of stunning stained glass windows. Picture: Getty

The structure of the Gothic building has been preserved but unfortunately it's unknown how long it will take to restore it back to it's original glory.

Here are a few images of what the inside of the Notre-Dame looked like before it was hit by the blaze.

The ancient building was full of historical statues. Picture: Getty

The religious building was loved by many. Picture: Getty

The high ceilings and stunning architecture had people travelling far and wide to witness it. Picture: Getty