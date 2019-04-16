REVEALED: What inside the Notre-Dame looked like before horror blaze destroyed the historical building

16 April 2019, 10:21 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 11:41

The Parisian landmark took 200 years to build
The Parisian landmark took 200 years to build. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The 850-year-old cathedral took 200 years to build and was destroyed last night in a huge blaze

One of Paris' biggest landmarks, the Notre-Dame cathedral burst up in flames yesterday and hundreds of millions have already been pledged by various billionaires for its reconstruction.

Starting at 4pm yesterday, the fire swept through the ancient building and destroyed years of history.

Firefighters worked tirelessly all night to end the blaze and the Paris fire serviced declared the fire was officially put out by 10am today.

Read more: French billionaires donate hundreds of millions for reconstruction of Notre-Dame

The cathedral has hundreds of stunning stained glass windows
The cathedral has hundreds of stunning stained glass windows. Picture: Getty

The structure of the Gothic building has been preserved but unfortunately it's unknown how long it will take to restore it back to it's original glory.

Here are a few images of what the inside of the Notre-Dame looked like before it was hit by the blaze.

The ancient building was full of historical statues
The ancient building was full of historical statues. Picture: Getty
The religious building was loved by many
The religious building was loved by many. Picture: Getty
The high ceilings and stunning architecture had people travelling far and wide to witness it
The high ceilings and stunning architecture had people travelling far and wide to witness it. Picture: Getty
Christ on the cross was just one of the many incredible features of the Parisian landmark
Christ on the cross was just one of the many incredible features of the Parisian landmark. Picture: Getty

