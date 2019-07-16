Video shows terrifying moment theme park ride SNAPS in half killing two people and injuring dozens

The tragic incident took place yesterday. Picture: Getty

Onlookers rushed to help people escape the wreckage after the pendulum Discovery ride at an Indian theme park. Warning: Distressing content follows.

Two people have died and dozens more have been injured after a rollercoaster at an Indian amusement park snapped in half yesterday.

Part of the pendulum Discovery ride at Kankaria Amusement Park theme park in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad snapped after colliding with its main structure, sending the 31 people on board crashing to the ground.

A disturbing video shows the pendulum shaft swinging, before snapping off and plummeting to the ground.

**Warning: this video contains content that may disturb some viewers**

Visitors to the park rushed to the scene to help free survivors from the wreckage, as screams could be heard from onlookers and riders.

Vijay Nehra, Ahmedabad’s municipal commissioner, has ordered an investigation to be carried out to determine the cause of the accident.

He said: “Police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot to find out the reasons behind the accident.”

And Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer M. F. Dastoor told the Ahmedabad Mirror, according to CBS News: “The pipe of the main shaft broke and crashed on the ground.

"How that pipe broke is a matter of investigation by Forensic Science Laboratory.”

And Ahmedabad mayor Bijal Patel added: “Twenty-nine people were brought to the hospital out of whom two died while 27 are being treated.”

An investigation has now reportedly been launched about whether the Kankaria Adventure Park had a proper licence to operate it.