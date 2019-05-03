Primary school bans teachers from calling students boys and girls in favour of gender neutral term

3 May 2019, 10:05 | Updated: 3 May 2019, 10:22

The school in Essex has caused controversy among parents (stock image)
The school in Essex has caused controversy among parents (stock image). Picture: Getty

Southend Council has defended the school after outrage from parents

An Essex primary school has banned teachers from referring to their students as boys and girls.

They have been instructed to use gender neutral terms to prevent bullying of any pupils who are confused about their gender identities.

One parent described the new rule as 'indoctrination' (stock image)
One parent described the new rule as 'indoctrination' (stock image). Picture: Getty

A letter supposedly sent by a parent of a pupil at the school to locals describes the new rule as 'indoctrination'.

“This removes every child at the school’s gender and causes confusion in children who otherwise would be perfectly happy," the letter states, according to The Sun.

"Where will it lead? Mixed-sex toilets? Mixed changing areas — which is indecent?”

Ant Hautler, head of Leigh North Street Primary in Leigh, Essex, said: “The letter has been spread around and has angered the community.”

Southend Council have supported the new rule, stating: “Celebrating difference encourages children and young people to respect diversity. It’s not about changing them.”

And a spokesperson from LGBT group Stonewall added: “It’s vital to create school environments where all children can reach their full potential.”

