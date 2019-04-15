Parents are furious with primary school after tea party is thrown only for children with perfect attendance

15 April 2019, 15:54

Only the children who achieved 100 per cent got to attend the tea party
Only the children who achieved 100 per cent got to attend the tea party. Picture: PA

The parents argued that primary school children shouldn't be punished over something they can't control

A primary school in Stoke-on-Trent has been slammed by angry parents after they held an "exclusive" tea party only for the children who had 100 per cent attendance.

The party was held on the last day before the easter holidays kicked off and they even had a chocolate fountain.

Packmoor Ormiston Academy invited dozens of children to enjoy a lavish afternoon tea in the sunshine last week, leaving the ones who had fallen short of 100 per cent out of the fun.

Posted by Packmoor Ormiston Academy on Wednesday, 10 April 2019

The school posted photos on their Facebook page with the caption "Well done to all our children who gained 100% attendance this term. They all enjoyed an afternoon tea party in the spring sunshine.

"A reminder that our attendance incentive begins again after the Easter break with a further reward at the end of the summer term."

This didn't go down well with some of the parents. Leigh Hayward commented: "Not happy, why should children be penalised when they are genuinely ill.

"My son was left out of it along with only a couple of others in his class, whilst all the time can see through the window while the rest were “treated”".

Read more: Welsh school is set to start giving out free sanitary products

Another named Jo Oliver said: "What a kick in the teeth for so many students. This little tea party is like a celebration of elitism and pettiness. Schools should be better than this.

"Exclusion is no way to set an example, and inspire children to achieve."

The school defended their rewarding scheme, saying: “The afternoon tea party is just one of the many reward opportunities given to pupils throughout the year and in this instance, it focuses on attendance.

"Since launching in September, we are pleased that the initiative has been positively received by almost all parents, as well as it leading to a marked improvement in overall attendance at the school.

The spokesperson added: “As a school, we are committed to raising educational standards and ensuring that all pupils have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

"We believe that good attendance is essential in order to facilitate teaching and learning, and it is important that pupils who achieve this are recognised."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Corinthia Lisbon junior suite

Europe's largest hotel spa proves why wellbeing should be at the heart of every city break

Travel

There's a variety of different beauty eggs on offer if you're not a far of chocolate

All the best beauty Easter eggs for 2019 – From Glossybox to Lush Cosmetics
Kelly Brook looked gorgeous in this blue print wrap dress

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: Where to buy her £69 Preen dress

Fashion

Disney-inspired baby names are growing in popularity

The top 10 Disney-inspired names have been revealed… and they might surprise you
Ikea bag

Bride shares a genius Ikea bag hack to help you pee in your wedding gown

Weddings

Trending on Heart

The singer had shared yet another daring mirror selfie

Jake Quickenden sends fans into meltdown with revealing 'bulge' selfie

Showbiz

Big Little Lies returns for season two this summer

When is Big Little Lies season 2 released, who’s in the cast with Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon, and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

A woman who impersonated Home and Away star Lincoln Lewis will be charged this June

What is catfishing, is what happened to Home and Away's Lincoln Lewis a crime and what can you do if you experience it?

Celebrities

Jonathan Goodwin - Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent: Who is Jonathan Goodwin? Wife, age, career of escapologist and daredevil

TV & Movies

Stacey grabbed Kevin's BUM after they performed the Charleston

Stacey Dooley grabs Kevin Clifton's bum: Strictly stars' chemistry caught on camera

Showbiz

Line of Duty

Line of Duty viewers spot huge blunder they believe proves Hastings is corrupt cop H

TV & Movies