When do the school summer holidays start?

Summer is officially here, which means school holidays are on the horizon – here are the dates for the UK. Picture: Getty

Schools are set to down tools during July as summer rolls around once again, but what are the exact holiday dates in the UK?

School's almost out!

And as children across the country down their exercise books and colourful pens, it's time to get prepping for a summer of fun.

In fact, we're betting you're already racking your brains of activities to keep the kids entertained over the six-week stint.

But when exactly do schools break up? And are the holiday dates different in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

When do the school summer holidays start?

Schools break up towards the end of July in England and Wales, with many headteachers ringing that final bell on or around Wednesday 24th July.

However, the academic year differs from school to school. Some regions finish later than others, a handful of schools including Local Education Authorities set their own dates and term times, and some private schools even break up as early as 4th July.

It's best to check directly with your child's school to work out exactly when the academic year ends, but it's safe to say it will probably fall in July.

You can also find out the correct break-up date via the Government website, which lets you search for the dates in your local area.

Northern Irish and Scottish schools down tools a lot earlier than their English and Welsh counterparts, however schools in Scotland tend to go back in August, rather than September.

Will you be jetting off with the kids this summer holidays? Picture: Getty

When do the school summer holidays end?

Although the end of term varies for many schools, the start of the new term – and the end of the summer holidays – falls around the same date.

Most UK schools set their six-week break to finish right at the end of August, meaning most pupils head back to the classroom during the first week of September – all with the exception of Scotland, who return mid-August.

Teacher training days ahead of term time can sometimes lengthen the summer by a day or two, so if you want to find out the exact date the kids are expected back, it's wise to check with the school or on the Government website once again.