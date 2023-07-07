Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

7 July 2023, 11:21

Ellie Simmonds makes shocking discovery about her adoption

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ellie Simmonds' adoption documentary left people in tears after her research found shocking documents.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ellie Simmonds, 28, discovered that medics had branded her 'evil' and 'stupid' and that her mother wished 'she had died' in last night's emotional documentary.

The celebrated Paralympian starred in Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family on Thursday night where she went looking for information about her biological family.

Ellie – who was born with achondroplasia (dwarfism) – was put up for adoption at just 10 days old, but has known for some time that she was adopted.

At one point in the documentary, Ellie and a social worker looked over medical documents and social worker reports from the time she was born.

Ellie Simmonds goes through documents from the time she was born with a social worker in the emotional documentary
Ellie Simmonds goes through documents from the time she was born with a social worker in the emotional documentary. Picture: ITV

Included in these documents was an information sheet which would have been given to Ellie's biological parents from medics regarding their newborn baby's medical condition.

In the sheet, Ellie found experts had written that people would think she was 'evil' and 'stupid' due to her stature.

It read: "Children have to deal with being stared at and laughed at by other children. Indeed, there are those with normal height who equate short stature with evil and stupidity."

Ellie Simmonds looks stunned as she finds out her biological mother wished she'd had an abortion
Ellie Simmonds looks stunned as she finds out her biological mother wished she'd had an abortion. Picture: ITV

The reports from specialists meeting with Ellie's mother at the time also revealed that she had wished she'd had an abortion.

The social worker read from the document: "[She]...feels guilty regarding Ellie's disability and wishes that she had had an abortion."

A stunned Ellie simply said: "She wishes that she'd had an abortion? Oh wow..."

It went on to add: "She goes on to say 'or that Ellie had died'...", to which Ellie replied: "Oh wow, oh wow, so she wanted me dead?"

Ellie Simmonds pictured at the London Olympic & Paralympic Victory Parade, 2012
Ellie Simmonds pictured at the London Olympic & Paralympic Victory Parade, 2012. Picture: Getty

In the documentary, Ellie reunited with her mother after reaching out to her by letter.

She explained to her biological mother that she wasn't angry with her, while Ellie's mum had told the athlete that she had been riddled with 'guilt and self-hatred' over her actions.

While the meeting was not filmed, Ellie told the cameras afterwards: "It was amazing. We spoke about everything over the last five hours. We've got the same sense of humour we were laughing so much.

"I felt like her face was just like me. What touched my heart was that she thinks about me everyday and she always sees me as a daughter."

Ellie Simmonds was put up for adoption at only 10 days old
Ellie Simmonds was put up for adoption at only 10 days old. Picture: ITV

People watching the documentary last night were left in tears over the discoveries, with one writing online: "Watching #elliesimmonds documentary & it is so heartbreaking. Also, the fact she was born in 1994 & the medical sheet her birth parents got about people with dwarfism. Like they are "stupid" and "evil" & would be in the circus. Truly disgusting."

Another added: "Watching Finding My Secret Family on ITV with Ellie Simmonds as she searches for her birth mother. I'm an emotional wreck", while a third commented: "OMG how much do I want to give @EllieSimmonds1 a massive hug right now? Am in tears."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Martin Lewis has shared a scary new deepfake scam

Martin Lewis' warning over ‘terrifying’ new scam using deepfake video of him

Eurovision's next host city announced after Sweden's victory in Liverpool

UK & World

UK weather: Exact date and time heatwave will hit regions

UK weather: Exact date and time heatwave will hit regions

Company flotations, government bonds and online safety

UK & World

Is this where Wagner Group fighters could be based in Belarus?

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' shock Gabby pregnancy twist after Dawn's baby news

TV & Movies

Sue Radford does seven hours of chores a day

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s exhausting daily routine from six loads of washing to huge dinners

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon's work trip didn't go to plan

Stacey Solomon left in hysterics over awkward toilet mishap on work trip

Showbiz

Love Island star Scott Van Der Sluis in trunks for his promo shoot alongside a picture of him taking a car selfie

Love Island Scott Van Der Sluis: Football team, ex-girlfriend and age revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island Catherine Agbaje star wearing a red bikini for promo video alongside her sitting in a restaurant wearing a print blue co-ord

Love Island 2023’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, job, where she's from and her surprising education

TV & Movies

Winter Love Island couples Lana and Ron, Kai and Sanam and Shaw and Tanya

Winter Love Island 2023: Which couples are still together?

TV & Movies

A woman has cancelled her bank account

Woman closes bank account on the spot after she’s told she can’t withdraw her own cash

Lifestyle

Love Island 2023 is set to come an end with one of the most unpredictable finals

How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Primark shoppers 'obsessed' with new Barbie range including Margot Robbie's swimsuit

Primark shoppers 'obsessed' with new Barbie range featuring Margot Robbie's swimsuit

Lifestyle

Joe Wicks has pulled his daughter out of school

Joe Wicks pulls four-year-old daughter out of school to ‘spend more time’ with family

Showbiz

Love Island's Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall on separate holidays. Ron is wearing a grey co ord on the beachw hile Lana wears bodysuit in LA

Are Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins still together?

TV & Movies

A thermometer with 40 degrees alongside two girls eating an ice cream in the sun

Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

Lifestyle

McDonald's launches £185 wedding package with 100 nugget boxes

McDonald's launches wedding packages from £185 with 100 nuggets and burgers

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blue dress from Karen Millen

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue broderie dress from Karen Millen

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt has dropped a huge hint she's married

Scarlett Moffatt drops huge clue she’s secretly married boyfriend Scott

Showbiz