Jade Goody's mum Jackiey weeps as she speaks of tragic star's marriage to Jack Tweed

Jade Goody's mum Jackiey broke down in tears during an interview on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

Mother-of-two Jade died when she was just 27 years old following a devastating battle with cervical cancer

Jade Goody's mum Jackiey broke down in tears as she opened up about her late daughter’s marriage to Jack Tweed during an interview on Good Morning Britain earlier today.

Admitting that ‘life would be very different’ if Jade had survived her battle with cervical cancer, she wept as she thought about the life her daughter and husband Jack could have had.

She said: "What did get me was 22nd February, my God this was their wedding day. I broke down, thinking about Jack and Jade, they got married but they've never had a wedding life.

"If she was here life would be so different. I'd have the kids, you'd still be a family, we'd all be together."

An emotional Jackiey, 61, and Jack, 31, appeared on the ITV show to remember the Big Brother star on the 10th anniversary of her death. Picture: ITV

An emotional Jackiey, 61, and Jack, 31, appeared on the ITV show to remember the Big Brother star on the 10th anniversary of her death.

Jade died on March 22, 2009, following her fight with the fatal disease and tragically left behind two children, Bobby, now 15, and Freddie, now 14.

The duo were there to discuss the recent decline in women attending cervical screenings – a five-minute test which, if attended, can drastically help to reduce the number of cancer deaths.

Dr Hilary Jones said: "If all women attended their screening we'd save about 83 per cent of cervical cancer deaths in this country."

Jackiey added: "Nurses and doctors have seen your fanny and your willy. You can't be scared for five minutes. It's your life."

Jack and Jade were together for three years before marrying in an emotional service in 2009. Picture: ITV

Also opening up about their relationship, Jack admitted that he hadn’t felt the same way about anyone since Jade and was still struggling to move on.

But former mother-in-law Jackiey whispered some words of encouragement, saying: "Oh no you have to."

"She'd want you to, she really would. She would like Jack to be happy.

"She would like you to have children.

"You know, the day she died, she don't care, she would have liked him to have a life."

Jack and Jade were together for three years before marrying in an emotional service in 2009.

She died exactly one month later.