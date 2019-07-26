Jimmy Patton dead aged 87: Second Chuckle Brother passes away a year after Barry's death

Jimmy Patton has died aged 87. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Clarke

Jimmy Patton has died aged 87 - a year after his brother Barry passed away.

Jimmy Patton has died aged 87, a year on from his brother Barry Chuckle's untimely death.

The 87-year-old comedian, who also featured on Paul and Barry's hit children's show, passed away this week.

Jimmy also starred in Chucklevision with his brother Barry and Paul. Picture: BBC

In a Facebook post, it was revealed: "I just thought I'd let you know that the Chuckle Brothers older Brother Jimmy Patton has sadly passed away.

"Jimmy was a big part of Chucklevision and the stage shows where he played the character No Slacking.

"RIP Jim Lad. And No Slacking."

Jimmy was married to wife Amy Phillips, who was a fan of the show, when she was 26.

The couple lived together in South Yorkshire.

Jimmy was married to wife Amy, whom he lived with in South Yorkshire. Picture: Getty

The tragic news come almost a year after it was confirmed brother Barry had died aged 73.

Barry passed away on 5 August, 2018 after an ongoing battle with bone cancer, which had spread to his lungs.

Speaking to The Sun two days before Barry's passing, heartbroken Jimmy said: "We are all devastated.

"Barry had bone cancer which had spread to his lungs.

"He was ill for years, but kept it hidden.

"We knew about it, but kept it quiet, and all the family are really hurting right now."