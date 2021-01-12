What is a sonic boom, which plane did it come from and what was the explosion in Cambridge, Essex and London?

12 January 2021, 13:34 | Updated: 12 January 2021, 13:38

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A fighter jet's sonic boom caused an explosion to be heard across Cambridge, Essex and London this afternoon.

People in areas of England were left shaken after they experienced a loud bang this afternoon, caused by a fight jet's sonic boom.

Residents in the area said they could feel their homes "shake", while one said they thought a plane had "fallen though" their roof.

Cambridge City Council tweeted shortly after the bang: "If you heard a massively loud bang over #Cambridge in the last few minutes, don't panic - apparently it was the sonic boom from a fighter plane breaking the sound barrier!"

What is a sonic boom?

A sonic boom is a "loud and explosive" noise that is caused by the shock wave from an aircraft.

The noise occurs when the object travels faster that the speed of sound.

What plane caused the sonic boom today?

According to reports, the sounds was caused by a RAF Typhoon travelling south today around 13:05.

