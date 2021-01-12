What is a sonic boom, which plane did it come from and what was the explosion in Cambridge, Essex and London?

What is a sonic boom, which plane did it come from and what was the explosion? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A fighter jet's sonic boom caused an explosion to be heard across Cambridge, Essex and London this afternoon.

People in areas of England were left shaken after they experienced a loud bang this afternoon, caused by a fight jet's sonic boom.

Residents in the area said they could feel their homes "shake", while one said they thought a plane had "fallen though" their roof.

Cambridge City Council tweeted shortly after the bang: "If you heard a massively loud bang over #Cambridge in the last few minutes, don't panic - apparently it was the sonic boom from a fighter plane breaking the sound barrier!"

What is a sonic boom?

A sonic boom is a "loud and explosive" noise that is caused by the shock wave from an aircraft.

The noise occurs when the object travels faster that the speed of sound.

If you heard a massively loud bang over #Cambridge in the last few minutes, don't panic - apparently it was the sonic boom from a fighter plane breaking the sound barrier! — Cambridge City Council (@camcitco) January 12, 2021

What plane caused the sonic boom today?

According to reports, the sounds was caused by a RAF Typhoon travelling south today around 13:05.