What does South Yorkshire cover? Areas affected by new Tier 3 lockdown restrictions

South Yorkshire is heading into Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

What places are in South Yorkshire and which cities are affected by the new Tier 3 lockdown?

It was announced on Wednesday that South Yorkshire would be heading for tougher Covid lockdown restrictions after a spike in cases.

Labour Mayor Dan Jarvis said the move to tier three followed ‘extensive discussions’ with ministers, with the rules coming into force on Saturday.

But what areas does South Yorkshire cover and which cities are included in Tier 3? Here’s what we know…

What does South Yorkshire cover?

The new restrictions will apply to all four local authority areas in South Yorkshire which include Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Sheffield is now in Tier 3 of local lockdown restrictions. Picture: PA Images

Pubs, casinos, betting shops and soft play centres will close for at least four weeks across these regions.

Gyms will remain open but gym classes will not be allowed.

South Yorkshire has secured a total of £41m from the government in return for shutting businesses.

The package includes £11m for enhanced test and trace and local enforcement, as well as £30m to support businesses affected by the tier 3 restrictions.

Mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis said: “We called on government to offer a local lockdown lifeline for our local authorities and economy, and the new restrictions will be introduced alongside resources, which mean we are better equipped to control the virus and limit some of the damage on jobs and businesses.

“While infection rates vary across South Yorkshire, collective action was the only practical choice to keep everyone in our region safe. If restrictions are effective, individual local authorities will be able to move to lower alert levels as soon as it is safe to do so, in consultation with fellow local leaders, myself and national government.”

Chris Read, the Labour leader of Rotherham Council, added the measures did not rule out further restrictions if the situation did not improve.

It comes as Greater Manchester is also set to move into tier three from Friday.

Joining Liverpool and Lancashire in the highest alert level, pubs and restaurants will be temporarily closed.

Speaking from No.10 Downing Street on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the decision had been taken in response to a high level of coronavirus cases in the area.

He said: "This evening, informed by the data we’ve just seen, I can announce that Greater Manchester will move to the very high level."