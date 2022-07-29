Calls for extra bank holiday if England win Euro 2022 final

By Naomi Bartram

There have been calls on social media for a special bank holiday if England triumph over Germany in Sunday's final.

England are set to play Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday after beating Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday.

And now many excited fans have been calling for an extra bank holiday if they win the competition.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour party, has also encouraged the government to consider a day off to celebrate the country winning the Women’s Euro.

England is behind the Lionesses for the final. Picture: Alamy

He told The Mirror: “The whole country will be roaring on the Lionesses in the final on Sunday.

“They have already done us proud, but if they win it will be a truly historic achievement – one that should be marked with a proper day of celebration, where clubs can open and promote access for women and girls.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also added: “I see no reason why the country can’t come together and treasure an amazing sporting achievement.”

Unfortunately, a spokesperson for the government has put a dampener on any hopes of the extra Bank Holiday.

They said: “The Lionesses have done England proud with their fantastic run to the Euro 2022 final.

“The whole country will be roaring them on and hopefully watching a famous victory against Germany on Sunday evening.

People are calling for an extra Bank Holiday. Picture: Alamy

“We will certainly be celebrating their success. However, the current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and while an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy of an additional bank holiday is considerable.”

It seems the whole country is behind the Lionesses as even Kate Middleton and Prince William congratulated the football stars.

The Duke and Duchess Tweeted: "Congratulations @lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

“The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W".

England manager Sarina Wiegman told the BBC: "I think they have shown a couple of times they are very resilient. We didn't start well, we had a hard time.

"We found a way. The players in the game found a way to get out of their pressure. I'm so incredibly proud of them."