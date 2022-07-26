Exclusive

Heart's presenters support England Lionesses ahead of Euro semi-final

26 July 2022, 18:32 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 18:33

Our female presenters are supporting the England Lionesses by showing off their football skills.

With the England football team taking on Sweden in the semi finals of the Euro on Tuesday, our Heart presenters have all shown their support.

The likes of Amanda Holden, Yazmin Evans, Ashley Roberts and Kelly Brook have all tried their hand at football in locations across London.

Pandora even showed off her skills in a pod in the London Eye, while Katrina Ridley took to the busy streets of Covent garden.

Anna Whitehouse, Zoe Hardman, Rezzy, Fia and Lindsay Russell also passed their football, and even Ellie Goulding made a special appearance.

England’s semi-final game is on tonight at Bramall Lane in Sheffield with the match kicking off at 8pm (BST).

The team will be hoping that they can win and reach the final at Wembley on Sunday, July 31.

