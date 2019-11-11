Android users should immediately delete these 15 'potentially dangerous' apps, warns expert
11 November 2019, 13:01
Experts have claimed that many antivirus apps popular with Android users could potentially be dangerous
Android users have been urged to delete a number of antivirus apps, for fear that they are doing more harm than good to your phone.
Experts from VPN Pro have warned that about 15 apps that are 'amazingly popular' with Android users could have a damaging effect.
They include Antivirus Free 2019, Clean Master and Security Master.
Security researcher Jan Youngren wrote in a blog: “These apps are amazingly popular and potentially dangerous.
“That’s because they’re asking users to give them a lot of dangerous permissions that they don’t seem to need.
“Permissions like knowing where you are at all times, being able to use your camera, and even using your phone without your knowledge.
“Even though these apps have been found guilty of these malicious activities in the past, they’re still available on Google Play and amassing millions of installs every month.”
The 15 apps have worryingly been downloaded around 2 billion times in total - meaning a number of Android users could be at risk.
The full list of potentially dangerous Android anti-virus apps:
Security Master
Virus Cleaner
Antivirus Free 2019
360 Security
Virus Cleaner 2019
Super Phone Cleaner
360 Security Lite
Super Cleaner
Clean Master
Super Security
Antivirus Free
Antivirus Android
Antivirus & Virus Cleane
Antivirus Mobile
