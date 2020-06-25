Experts warn against WhatsApp 'verification' scam that's currently being spread by hackers

25 June 2020, 13:21 | Updated: 25 June 2020, 13:23

This WhatsApp hack will fool a lot of people
This WhatsApp hack will fool a lot of people. Picture: PA/Getty

Many people will easily fall for the hack, which hijacks accounts and grabs their personal details.

A clever new WhatsApp scam is doing the rounds and is hacking the accounts of those who fall for it.

Thousands of unsuspecting users are being targeted by hackers with a message that makes you believe your account needs to be verified.

Hackers are hard at work circulating scams
Hackers are hard at work circulating scams. Picture: Getty

Experts are warning against the clever con, as many could risk losing their accounts as well as their personal details being stolen.

This hack is one where a hacker will pose as one of your friend, saying they have accidentally sent you their authorisation code.

However, this is all a ruse to get your own login code, which gives hackers access to your account, means they can text your contacts and read all of your messages.

A new version of the scam comes from the so-called "WhatsApp Technical Team", where the hackers pose as WhatsApp - complete with a profile picture of their logo - and ask users to verify their identity by sending over their six-digit login code.

However, this shouldn't be trusted at all.

WABetaInfo, a specialist WhatsApp blog has warned: "This is fake. WhatsApp doesn't message you on WhatsApp.

"And if they do (for global announcements, but it's so rare), a green verified indicator is visible.

"WhatsApp never asks for your data or verification codes."

You should be careful with personal details and PIN codes
You should be careful with personal details and PIN codes. Picture: PA

How to make sure you're protected against the scam

The main thing to bear in mind is that your six-digit PIN number shouldn't be given to absolutely anyone.

As well as this, you may want to set up two-factor authentication on your phone.

This means even if someone does get hold of your six-digit number, they will still need an extra password, adding an extra layer of security for your private details.

To set this up, open your WhatsApp and click "Settings", "Account" and then "Two-Step Verification".

You'll see a message which states: "Enter a six-digit PIN which you'll be asked for when you register your phone number with WhatsApp."

Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool volunteers who made PPE during pandemic

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sacks Rebecca Long-Bailey over 'antisemitic conspiracy theory' article

Major incident declared in Bournemouth as thousands of people flock to beaches

