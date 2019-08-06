Monzo hack: Bank advises customers to change their PIN after security leak

6 August 2019, 13:07

The hack has put hundreds of thousands of customers at risk
The hack has put hundreds of thousands of customers at risk. Picture: PA/Monzo
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The bright orange pre-loaded mastercard is used widely across the world.

Monzo, one of the biggest digital banks in the world has just revealed a huge security fail in the system that has left hundreds of thousands of customers at risk.

The error meant that unauthorised staff had access to customers' PIN codes for MONTHS, and the company has since urged users of the bank to change theirs.

READ MORE: Hackers can bypass the £30 contactless limit on Visa cards

Customers have been urged to change their PINs
Customers have been urged to change their PINs. Picture: Monzo

This is down to Monzo not storing some of the PINs properly, but the flaw has since been fixed.

The digital bank, which works alongside an app, has contacted over half a million of their customers urging them to change their PINs as soon as possible.

The email reads: “We keep a record of your PIN so we can check you’ve entered it correctly. We store them in a particularly secure part of our systems, and tightly control who in the company can access them.

“On Friday 2nd August, we discovered that we’d also been recording some people’s PINs in a different part of our internal systems (in encrypted log files).

“Engineers at Monzo have access to these log files as part of their job."

Monzo can be used via ApplePay as well
Monzo can be used via ApplePay as well. Picture: Monzo

They continued: “We’ve deleted any information that we stored in this way, and we’ve released an update to the Monzo app.

“As soon as we discovered the bug, we immediately made changes to make sure the information wasn’t accessible to anyone in Monzo.”

They added that this advice to update the codes is just a "precaution", and that "there’s been no fraud on your account because of this."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chelsea apologise for historical child sexual abuse and racism

UK & World

Christian Eriksen: Manchester United consider late move for Tottenham midfielder

Sport

Fiona Onasanya: Disgraced ex-MP struck off as solicitor for speeding case lie

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Netflix renew Ricky Gervais' After Life for second season

Netflix renew Ricky Gervais' After Life for second season

TV & Movies

Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John after breast cancer diagnosis

Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John as the Grease star battles breast cancer

Celebrities

Sinead is set to come face-to-face with Laurie again

Hollyoaks fans fear for Sinead’s life as evil rapist Laurie escapes prison

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae is reportedly receiving therapy from Love Island

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague ‘getting therapy’ after struggling to cope with cruel online abuse

TV & Movies

Jane's sultry snap has been praised by many

Loose Women's Jane Moore, 57, praised for sharing 'empowering' bikini pic on Instagram

Celebrities

Steve McFadden is currently enjoying a lads holiday with his co-stars

EastEnders fans go wild over Phil Mitchell actor's holiday photos with co-stars

TV & Movies