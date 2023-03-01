Tesco praised for new 'white envelope' scheme that helps struggling shoppers

Tesco has introduced a new scheme. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Customers have praised Tesco for introducing a 'white envelope' scheme to help period poverty.

In a bid to tackle period poverty, the supermarket giant has set up a scheme which allows customers to get sanitary products for free in store.

Shoppers don't need to explain themselves, they just need to say two words 'white envelope' to customer service staff.

The products will be given for free with 'no questions asked', with one sign in the women's toilets reading "To combat period poverty, Tesco want to ensure everyone has access to sanitary products.

Tesco has been praised by customers. Picture: Alamy

“If you are in need, please go to the customer service desk and ask for a white envelope. No questions will be asked.”

When a customer asked if the scheme was true, a Tesco spokesperson replied on Twitter: "To answer your question, yes this is correct, all a customer needs to do is to ask at our customer services and there will be no questions asked, it's in a effort to tackle period poverty as they are given free of charge."

This is similar to a system introduced in Morrisons in April 2021 which encourages customers to ask for a 'package for Sandy' for free sanitary products.

Labour MP Luke Pollard wrote on Twitter: "Period Poverty is real. Well done to ⁦@Morrisons⁩ and ⁦@Tesco⁩ for introducing these discreet and essential schemes."

Many people are moving away from disposable period products. Picture: Getty Images

This comes after a charity commissioned by the charity Actionaid last year found around 12 percent of people who menstruate in the UK are affected by period poverty.

This comes after Scotland became the first country to provide free period products.

From last August, councils and education facilities have had to provide free period products to those who need them under the Period Products Act.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon saud: “This is another big milestone for period dignity campaigners and grassroots movements which shows the difference that progressive and bold political choices can make.

“As the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, the Period Products Act is a beacon of hope which shows what can be achieved when politicians come together for the good of the people we serve.”