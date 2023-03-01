Tesco praised for new 'white envelope' scheme that helps struggling shoppers

1 March 2023, 10:44 | Updated: 1 March 2023, 10:52

Tesco has introduced a new scheme
Tesco has introduced a new scheme. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images/Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Customers have praised Tesco for introducing a 'white envelope' scheme to help period poverty.

With the cost of living crisis hitting everyone hard, Tesco has been praised for introducing a ‘white envelope’ scheme to help struggling customers.

In a bid to tackle period poverty, the supermarket giant has set up a scheme which allows customers to get sanitary products for free in store.

Shoppers don't need to explain themselves, they just need to say two words 'white envelope' to customer service staff.

The products will be given for free with 'no questions asked', with one sign in the women's toilets reading "To combat period poverty, Tesco want to ensure everyone has access to sanitary products.

Tesco has been praised by customers
Tesco has been praised by customers. Picture: Alamy

“If you are in need, please go to the customer service desk and ask for a white envelope. No questions will be asked.”

When a customer asked if the scheme was true, a Tesco spokesperson replied on Twitter: "To answer your question, yes this is correct, all a customer needs to do is to ask at our customer services and there will be no questions asked, it's in a effort to tackle period poverty as they are given free of charge."

This is similar to a system introduced in Morrisons in April 2021 which encourages customers to ask for a 'package for Sandy' for free sanitary products.

Labour MP Luke Pollard wrote on Twitter: "Period Poverty is real. Well done to ⁦@Morrisons⁩ and ⁦@Tesco⁩ for introducing these discreet and essential schemes."

Many people are moving away from disposable period products
Many people are moving away from disposable period products. Picture: Getty Images

This comes after a charity commissioned by the charity Actionaid last year found around 12 percent of people who menstruate in the UK are affected by period poverty.

This comes after Scotland became the first country to provide free period products.

From last August, councils and education facilities have had to provide free period products to those who need them under the Period Products Act.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon saud: “This is another big milestone for period dignity campaigners and grassroots movements which shows the difference that progressive and bold political choices can make.

“As the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, the Period Products Act is a beacon of hope which shows what can be achieved when politicians come together for the good of the people we serve.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dawid Malan steers England to win over Bangladesh in first ODI with magnificent hundred

Bird flu victim had virus with mutations that made it better adapted to human cells

UK & World

Keir Starmer attacks Rishi Sunak over 'shocking state' Tories have left country in 'after 13 years of failure' during PMQs

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A man has asked for advice after he refused to swap sweats with a couple

‘I refused to swap plane seats with newlyweds on their honeymoon’

Lifestyle

Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate son Jack's 21st birthday

Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate son Jack's 21st birthday

Celebrities

B&M is closing stores across the UK

B&M closing stores this month - full list of locations affected

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli welcome baby boy

Married at First Sight Australia couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli welcome baby boy

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink shirt dress from Ro&Zo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral shirt dress

Celebrities

Argos is closing stores across the UK

Argos announces full list of stores set to close

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas for children

Parenting

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Lifestyle

Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers

Chloe Madeley forced to defend herself over photo of baby daughter with dad Richard

Celebrities

Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary

Gogglebox favourites will return for special 10th anniversary episode

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has been reunited with her partner Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's emotional reunion with Tommy Fury after Jake Paul win

Celebrities

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have had a schedule change

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedule change: When are the soaps on this week?

TV & Movies

Noel Radford said he was retiring from his bakery

Dad-of-22 Noel Radford criticised for 'retiring' from pie shop to spend more time with kids

Celebrities

Rosie Seabrook has joined the Love Island cast

Love Island fans convinced they recognise bombshell Rosie Seabrook

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has hit back at one of her followers

Stacey Solomon hits back after she's criticised for 'impractical' nails with new baby

Celebrities