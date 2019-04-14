Tina Malone almost loses a stone after Jon Venables court case

Tina Malone has revealed she has lost a staggering 13 pounds of weight in a week after the stress of a legal battle which almost ‘destroyed’ her.

Last month the Shameless star last month received an eight-month suspended prison sentence and a £10,000 fine after admitting to sharing a social media post which allegedly identified James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables.

Her drastic weight loss was disclosed on Twitter in a response to a post about Easter eggs from a gastric band company.

Tina said: “Nikki my nurse you weighed me today and I’ve lost 13lb in a week thanks for getting me back on track.”

Speaking on This Morning, a tearful Tina said: “I just didn’t realise what I was doing was illegal. I didn’t mean to insight or provoke any violence or anything. It was over a year ago. The repercussions have been horrendous on my life.”

The actress, who also appeared in Emmerdale, previously lost 12 stone and got to a size six after having a gastric band fitted.

Tina avoided jail after after admitting to breaching an injunction protecting James Bulger’s killer Venables’ new identity.

Jon Venables was released from prison in 2001 for the murder of James Bulger alongside accomplice Robert Thompson.

Lord Burnett said: “We have concluded that, although the custody threshold is undoubtedly passed in this case, the personal circumstances and mitigation of this defendant are such that we should impose a suspended committal order.

“Taking account of everything that we have heard, we order that the defendant be committed to prison for eight months, but we suspend that order for two years.”

Tina had said she was living in Liverpool at the time of Bulger's death and knew he killers had been given anonymity.

She added that she didn't realise she was doing anything wrong in sharing the post.