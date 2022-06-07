Thousands of UK workers begin biggest trial of four-day week ever

7 June 2022, 12:47

The four day working week is being trialled
The four day working week is being trialled. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Over 3,000 workers are taking part in the biggest-ever trial of the four-day working week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands of UK workers have kickstarted a new four-day working week trial this week.

The experiment includes 70 companies across the country, making this working pattern trial the largest to ever take place.

The company's range from a local chip shop to large financial firms, who all started their employees working a four-day week on Monday, keeping the same pay.

A four day working week is being trialled
A four day working week is being trialled. Picture: Getty Images

Running for six months, the pilot is being organised by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with the thinktank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week Campaign, and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

It's based on the 100:80:100 model, which means workers receive 100 percent of their pay for working 80 percent of their usual hours, in exchange for 100 percent commitment.

Some companies who signed up for the experiment include Sheffield software firm Rivelin Robotics, Charity Bank in Tonbridge, and London-based inheritance tax specialists Stellar Asset Management.

Platten’s Fish and Chips in Wells-next-the-Sea is also taking part, with team leader Wyatt Watts, 25, saying: “When I first heard we were going to be working less hours with the same pay, I thought to myself, ‘What’s the catch?’

3,300 workers are trialling a four day working week
3,300 workers are trialling a four day working week. Picture: Getty Images

“Usually I’m so exhausted from work I don’t have the energy, so hopefully having that extra time to rest will boost my energy levels.”

He also said the pilot has already had a positive impact, adding: “Morale has improved and we’re hoping that our productivity at work is going to be higher.”

Joe O Connor, CEO of 4 Day Week Global, said: “The UK is at the crest of a wave of global momentum behind the four-day week.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more companies are recognising that the new frontier for competition is quality of life, and that reduced-hour, output-focused working is the vehicle to give them a competitive edge.

“The impact of the 'great resignation' is now proving that workers from a diverse range of industries can produce better outcomes while working shorter and smarter.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Plans to shake up Northern Ireland Protocol could be threatened by Tory rebels, ministers fear

UK & World

State of Origin: Billy Slater to lead Queensland against New South Wales in Sydney

Earl and Countess of Wessex's plane forced to make unscheduled landing due to 'technical issue'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs is engaged to Amelia Tank

Olly Murs announces engagement to Amelia Tank

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her nautical blue dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Luca Bish dated Saffron Barker

Love Island's Luca Bish opens up about famous ex-girlfriends

TV & Movies

Here's when Casa Amor could start

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island 2022?

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has revealed his kids will earn 'pocket money' from his new show

Peter Andre reveals kids Princess and Junior are paid to appear on new reality show

Celebrities

Frank in Coronation Street is played by Simon O'Brien

Inside the real life of Coronation Street's Simon O'Brien away from Frank Bardsley role

TV & Movies

Here's how old the Love Island contestants are

Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Luca Bish

Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Gemma is competing on the 2022 series of Love Island

Who is Love Island's Gemma Owen? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Dami is one of the first confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Love Island's Dami Hope? Age, job, and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island usually airs for eight weeks

How long is Love Island 2022 on for?

TV & Movies

Andrew Le Page has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Andrew Le Page? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Paige Thorne is on Love Island 2022

Who is Love Island's Paige Thorne? Age, job, and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

When is Love Island 2022 on this year?

Is Love Island on every night 2022?

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore has repurposed an old outfit

Laura Whitmore recycles first Love Island outfit: How to get the look

TV & Movies