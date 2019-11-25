Uber stripped of London license as TFL say it's ‘unfit’ to hold permit

25 November 2019, 10:42 | Updated: 25 November 2019, 10:44

Uber have been stripped of their London license
Uber have been stripped of their London license. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Transport for London have rejected Uber’s application for a new license.

Car service company Uber have been stripped of their London license in a shocking twist.

Transport for London made the decision on 25th November, stating that the company had “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk”.

Uber’s license will expire this evening at 11.59pm, after TFL extended it for two month in September.

The app taxi service will see their license expire tonight
The app taxi service will see their license expire tonight. Picture: Getty

In a statement, they said: “Despite addressing some of these issues, TfL does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future, which has led it to conclude that the company is not fit and proper at this time.

There are currently an estimated 45,000 Uber drivers in London who are expected to be out of a job.

There are currently an estimated 45,000 Uber drivers in London who are expected to be out of a job
There are currently an estimated 45,000 Uber drivers in London who are expected to be out of a job. Picture: Getty

Director of licensing, regulation and charging at TFL, Helen Chapman added: “As the regulator of private hire services in London we are required to make a decision today on whether Uber is fit and proper to hold a licence.

"Safety is our absolute top priority. While we recognise Uber has made improvements, it is unacceptable that Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured.”

Helen added that it is “concerning” that these issues arose, but it is more concerning that TFL “can not be confident” that the same issues won’t happen again.

Uber may appeal the decision, which means they can continue to operate, but will be closely scrutinised to ensure the safety of customers.

The decision to take Uber’s license comes after the taxi app brand introduced new safety features over the past two years.

Back in 2017, Transport for London took Uber’s license before they appealed, and were granted a 15 month license in June 2018.

Uber have 21 days to appeal.

