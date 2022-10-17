UK weather: ‘African plume’ to bring late summer heat this week

17 October 2022, 08:31

The weather is set to get warmer this week
Picture: Alamy/Getty Images/Twitter Met Office

Some of the UK could be basking in 20C heat this week as an 'African Plume' sweeps across the country.

Britain will enjoy temperatures as high as 23C this week as an ‘African Plume’ heads for the UK.

The warmer weather is set to last for up to six days, with forecasters predicting Wednesday as the hottest day at around 22C.

Netweather forecaster Nick Finnis said: “Some computer models show 22C or 23C by midweek, bringing an Indian Summer.

“An exceptionally-warm plume of air from northwest Africa looks like being pumped across Europe and to Britain, with up to the low 30s in France, and over 20C in southern Britain.”

Warm weather is heading for the UK
Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has also confirmed things will get warmer this week, with forecaster Marco Petagna adding: “There’s a good signal for higher temperatures thanks to a southerly airstream with very mild or warm air.”

The south will see the warmest weather, while the north is also expected to see mostly fine conditions.

High pressure will bring generally settled conditions from Wednesday, although there will be some bands of rain spreading.

This comes as 2022 was named as the hottest year on record for Britain, with January to September the hottest first nine months of the year since 1884.

Things are heating up in the UK
Picture: Alamy

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, said: “It was the warmest year so far up to the end of September, with each month since January being warmer than average.

“2022 is on track to be one of the warmest years on record if warmer than average conditions persist.”

Weathertrending meteorologist John Hammond added it's becoming increasingly hard to predict the weather, as he added: “It is amazing how a forecast can go so very wrong. The culprit for the chaos is an extremely distorted jet stream, whose exaggerated loops and cut-offs have out-foxed the various computer models in recent days - something we might have to get used to as we head towards winter.”

