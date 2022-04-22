UK weather: Britain to be hotter than Madrid this weekend

The weather is going to be hotter than Spain this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

Temperatures could reach 17C in some parts of the UK this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Things might have cooled down this week, but now it looks like temperatures will soar again over the next few days.

In fact, parts of the country could even enjoy weather that is warmer than Madrid.

According to the BBC, London and the south east will see the mercury hit 17C on Saturday and Sunday, with Madrid seeing highs of 15C and 16C.

But before we get there, many people will notice a dip in temperatures, with things feeling cooler on Friday morning.

The weather could heat up again this weekend. Picture: Alamy

The northwest and west of the country will stay bright and clear, with the Met Office describing things as ‘chilly’ today.

Their website states that while southern parts of England and Wales will be cloudier with the possibility of light showers, the northwest will stay clear.

As for Saturday, forecasters state: “Cloudier skies and showers will affect parts of England and Wales, although the south will probably turn brighter and warmer. Elsewhere, things will stay mostly dry, feeling cooler under patchy cloud and a brisk breeze.”

This comes after the Easter Bank Holiday saw Brits enjoying 21C on Easter Sunday and Monday.

And Good Friday (April 15) was the hottest day of the year so far as 23.4C was recorded in St James's Park in London.

Brits could enjoy warmer weather this weekend. Picture: Alamy

But the warm weather is set to take a turn, with parts of Britain bracing for sub-zero temperatures next week.

A Met Office forecaster warned things could drop as low as 4C in London and as cold as freezing in Scotland and northern England.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan told the Express that some rural spots could see lows of -3C in overnight frosts.

He said: "It's not great news for gardeners.

"They may have spent the weekend planting beneath the sun but we could see patchy frosts by Wednesday which could undo all of their hard work.

"Some rural spots could drop to -3C through the first part of the week."