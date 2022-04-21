Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley announces she’s given birth with sweet picture

21 April 2022, 14:57

Catherine Tyldesley has given birth
Catherine Tyldesley has given birth. Picture: Instagram

Catherine Tyldesley has welcomed her second child with husband Tom Pitfield this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Congratulations are in order, because Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Tom Pitfield.

The actress, who played Eva Price in the ITV soap, shared the news on her Instagram account along with a beautiful photo of their little one.

The black and white snap sees the newborn’s little feet, as well as a glimpse of her dark hair.

“We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived,” the couple captioned the photo.

“We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete.”

Catherine’s friends and family were quick to comment, with fellow Corrie star Sally Dynevor writing: “Congratulations xxxx😍”

Maria Connor actress Samia Lonchambon said: “Yay she’s arrived! Biggest congratulations to you all.. can’t wait to meet her 🤗👏🏼💖💖💖😘”

Catherine Tyldesley and her husband Tom have welcomed a baby
Catherine Tyldesley and her husband Tom have welcomed a baby. Picture: Getty Images

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher added: “Ah, many congratulations to you all,” while Martine McCutcheon echoed: “Aaaaah congrats! X”.

Catherine, 38, and Tim married in 2016 and are parents to seven-year-old son Alfie.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child in October.

Speaking to OK! after the announcement, Catherine said they were excited to be welcoming another baby.

Catherine Tyldesley has been sharing her pregnancy journey
Catherine Tyldesley has been sharing her pregnancy journey. Picture: Instagram

“We're absolutely elated,” she said, adding: “We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears”.

This comes after Catherine opened up about her pregnancy journey, saying she feels as though she’s been pregnant for ages.

Taking to Instagram with a picture of her growing bump, Catherine said: “Apparently an African bush elephant is pregnant for 22 months!

“I fear that my body may have me confused with an elephant! It feels like I’ve been pregnant since 1942… Cherishing pjs, a bump and copious amounts of pineapple while I can!”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Kirin Kotecha was played by Rish Shah in Emmerdale

Who played Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale and where is he now?

TV & Movies

Ella Ding and Brent Vitiello are rumoured to be dating after MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia's Ella Ding speaks out on romance rumours with Brent Vitiello

TV & Movies

A couple have divided opinions after refusing to change their seats on a flight

Couple sparks debate after refusing to swap seats with 'scared' child during flight

Lifestyle

If you're strategic, you may be able to maximise your holiday time this year... (stock images)

How to get 38 days off with 15 days annual leave for your summer holiday this year

Lifestyle

Alice Liveing is the ninth guest on Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Alice Liveing joins Anna Whitehouse for episode nine
Mattell have released a new Barbie inspired by the Queen

The Queen gets her own Barbie doll for the Platinum Jubilee

Lifestyle

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe viewers have the same thoughts on the finale

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe viewers 'furious' over final Anne Darwin scenes

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her coral midi dress
The Wanted have shared an emotional video tribute

Tom Parker fans heartbroken as The Wanted share emotional video tribute
Kelsey made a tribute to her husband Tom Parker at his funeral

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey pays subtle tribute to ‘soulmate’ at his funeral
Anatomy of a Scandal is streaming on Netflix now

Is Anatomy of a Scandal based on a true story?

TV & Movies

Netflix could introduce adverts soon

Netflix is planning to introduce adverts in new subscription plan

Netflix

Domenica is said to have called Andrew 'attractive' on MAFS Australia

Secret Married at First Sight Australia storyline involving Domenica and Andrew 'cut from show'

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's funeral took place today

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says she will 'treasure every moment' in funeral eulogy
Tom Parker's coffin is carried into the church by The Wanted bandmates

Tom Parker's coffin carried into church by The Wanted bandmates