Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley announces she’s given birth with sweet picture

Catherine Tyldesley has given birth. Picture: Instagram

Catherine Tyldesley has welcomed her second child with husband Tom Pitfield this week.

Congratulations are in order, because Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Tom Pitfield.

The actress, who played Eva Price in the ITV soap, shared the news on her Instagram account along with a beautiful photo of their little one.

The black and white snap sees the newborn’s little feet, as well as a glimpse of her dark hair.

“We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived,” the couple captioned the photo.

“We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete.”

Catherine’s friends and family were quick to comment, with fellow Corrie star Sally Dynevor writing: “Congratulations xxxx😍”

Maria Connor actress Samia Lonchambon said: “Yay she’s arrived! Biggest congratulations to you all.. can’t wait to meet her 🤗👏🏼💖💖💖😘”

Catherine Tyldesley and her husband Tom have welcomed a baby. Picture: Getty Images

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher added: “Ah, many congratulations to you all,” while Martine McCutcheon echoed: “Aaaaah congrats! X”.

Catherine, 38, and Tim married in 2016 and are parents to seven-year-old son Alfie.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child in October.

Speaking to OK! after the announcement, Catherine said they were excited to be welcoming another baby.

Catherine Tyldesley has been sharing her pregnancy journey. Picture: Instagram

“We're absolutely elated,” she said, adding: “We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears”.

This comes after Catherine opened up about her pregnancy journey, saying she feels as though she’s been pregnant for ages.

Taking to Instagram with a picture of her growing bump, Catherine said: “Apparently an African bush elephant is pregnant for 22 months!

“I fear that my body may have me confused with an elephant! It feels like I’ve been pregnant since 1942… Cherishing pjs, a bump and copious amounts of pineapple while I can!”