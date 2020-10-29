UK weather: ‘Dangerous’ flood warning as torrential rain expected to batter areas of Britain

Torrential rain is set to batter Britain this week. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

The Met Office has warned of severe flooding across the country as we head into the weekend.

After a very wet and windy few days, things are set to get even worse this week as the Met Office has issued a flood warning for parts of England, Scotland and Wales.

Forecasters predict large waves, heavy rain, strong gales and potential river flooding will sweep across the country from Thursday.

The yellow warning is in place for the west coast of England, parts of Wales and Scotland until Sunday evening.

Up to 130mm of rain predicted in the Welsh mountains from today until the weekend, with averages of 30-40mm for the rest of the UK.

A cloudy, damp and windy day on Thursday 💦



Rain will be particularly heavy over western hills ⚠️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/jOhW3mdFna — Met Office (@metoffice) October 28, 2020

The Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told PA Media: “On Thursday and Friday, a band of low pressure will start to sweep in from the north-west, and will affect areas from Cornwall to Northern Ireland.

"There is likely to be incredibly heavy wind and rain in these regions, with gales of 50-60mph in exposed areas, perhaps leading to waves of around 10-11 metres. Around 40mm of rain could fall each day in some parts.”

And Brits have also been warned of ‘life-threatening floods’ as we head into the weekend with low pressure moving in from across Atlantic.

Many areas of the country could face flooding. Picture: PA Images

Petagna added: “People should be very careful over the weekend, more rain will fall, increasing the chance of river and road flooding. Weather like this can be very dangerous and can pose a risk to those out and about, especially on the roads.”

As for the rest of the month, it’s set to stay unsettled with Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page warning of more rain.

He told The Sun: "Until the end of October we are looking at an unsettled spell of typical autumnal weather which will dominate the forecast.

"Every year we expect the remnants of decaying tropical hurricanes to disrupt conditions when they enter the North Atlantic.

“The remnants of former Hurricane Epsilon have been subsumed into another deep area of low pressure to the south-west of Iceland.

"The trailing weather fronts associated with this system will bring wind and rain to the UK, along with a potentially heavy swell."

Meanwhile, London is currently experiencing one of the wettest months in more than 150 years, with 139mm of rain up to 25 October.

This is compared to the average rainfall for the whole month, which is around 78mm.

