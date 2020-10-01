UK weather: Flood warning as Storm Alex to batter Britain with 65mph gales and heavy rain

The Met Office has warned of travel disruption this weekend as Storm Alex sweeps across the UK.

With summer well and truly over, Storm Alex is now set to hit the UK bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

The Met Office has even issued flood warnings across the country from Thursday to Saturday, as a 900-mile wide ‘Atlantic torment’ sweeps.

It’s predicted that up to two inches of rain could fall over 12 hours, with the outlook staying wet and windy through the weekend.

A yellow weather warning is also in place on Friday between 3am and 8pm, as downpours are expected to cause flash floods and disruption to travel.

The UK can expect wet and windy weather over the weekend. Picture: PA Images

The warning states: “A spell of wet and windy weather is expected, with potential for flooding and transport disruption.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses in urbanised areas is likely.

Read More: African grey parrots removed from zoo display for swearing at visitors

“Spray and flooding on roads will make for dangerous driving conditions resulting in longer journey times.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.”

Thursday morning will bring cloud and outbreaks of rain for some eastern areas, with sunshine and showers elsewhere 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/FLtXVJGalS — Met Office (@metoffice) September 30, 2020

The Met Office added: “Rain and showers overnight Thursday into Friday will turn heavier and more persistent during Friday morning, along with a strengthening east to north easterly wind."

Gusts of up to 55mph are expected in the south on Friday, while coastal towns could see gales hit 65mph.

Detailing the path of storm Alex, BBC forecaster Susan Powell said: "At the moment it is set across Brittany but its effects will affect southern Britain - it's all part of that bigger area of low pressure.

"The detail is coming together more so for us now - it looks like we could see severe gales in the English Channel through Friday, some wet weather spreading north, [but] quieter for Scotland and Northern Ireland."

Before things take a turn for the worse, Thursday will be much drier and most places will see some sunshine.

Temperatures will stay at around 12C in the southeast, while northern areas can expect the mercury to be at between 8C-10C.

Now Read: Creepy little girl spotted outside haunted cemetery in Google street view