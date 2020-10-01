UK weather: Flood warning as Storm Alex to batter Britain with 65mph gales and heavy rain

1 October 2020, 10:55 | Updated: 1 October 2020, 11:27

The Met Office has warned of travel disruption this weekend as Storm Alex sweeps across the UK.

With summer well and truly over, Storm Alex is now set to hit the UK bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

The Met Office has even issued flood warnings across the country from Thursday to Saturday, as a 900-mile wide ‘Atlantic torment’ sweeps.

It’s predicted that up to two inches of rain could fall over 12 hours, with the outlook staying wet and windy through the weekend.

A yellow weather warning is also in place on Friday between 3am and 8pm, as downpours are expected to cause flash floods and disruption to travel.

The UK can expect wet and windy weather over the weekend
The UK can expect wet and windy weather over the weekend. Picture: PA Images

The warning states: “A spell of wet and windy weather is expected, with potential for flooding and transport disruption.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses in urbanised areas is likely.

Read More: African grey parrots removed from zoo display for swearing at visitors

“Spray and flooding on roads will make for dangerous driving conditions resulting in longer journey times.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.”

The Met Office added: “Rain and showers overnight Thursday into Friday will turn heavier and more persistent during Friday morning, along with a strengthening east to north easterly wind."

Gusts of up to 55mph are expected in the south on Friday, while coastal towns could see gales hit 65mph.

Detailing the path of storm Alex, BBC forecaster Susan Powell said: "At the moment it is set across Brittany but its effects will affect southern Britain - it's all part of that bigger area of low pressure.

"The detail is coming together more so for us now - it looks like we could see severe gales in the English Channel through Friday, some wet weather spreading north, [but] quieter for Scotland and Northern Ireland."

Before things take a turn for the worse, Thursday will be much drier and most places will see some sunshine.

Temperatures will stay at around 12C in the southeast, while northern areas can expect the mercury to be at between 8C-10C.

Now Read: Creepy little girl spotted outside haunted cemetery in Google street view

Latest News

See more Latest News

The home improvements scheme is open for applications

What is the government home improvement scheme and how does it work?

Ocado sued by Norway rival in warehouse technology patent row

UK & World

Manu Tuilagi: England and Sale centre out for six months with torn Achilles

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Would you let your kids out to trick or treat this year?

Study finds 43 per cent of parents won't let their kids go trick or treating this Halloween

Lifestyle

You can stay in a chocolate orange themed room this Christmas

See inside the world’s first Chocolate Orange themed hotel room

Lifestyle

Jason Donovan

Dancing On Ice 2021 line-up: confirmed celebrities for the ITV show

TV & Movies

A sequel to the Lion King remake is coming

Disney confirms sequel to Lion King live-action remake

TV & Movies

The invitation was shared on Reddit

Bride and groom slammed for asking friends to pay for honeymoon - without inviting them to wedding

Lifestyle

The Hocus Pocus coven are reuniting

The Hocus Pocus cast are reuniting for Halloween

TV & Movies