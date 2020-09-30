African grey parrots removed from zoo display for swearing at visitors

The African grey parrots at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park have been swearing at visitors [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

These naughty parrots are in trouble after shouting obscenities as the zoo's customers.

The way parrots can mimic our words and voices has always amazed us, but what happens when they start repeating our bad language?

Well, five African grey parrots have found themselves in trouble after sharing their more offensive words with visitors of the zoo.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park adopted the five parrots back in August this year, where they were quarantined together after arrival.

However, spending so much time in each other's company, it appears one of the parrots has taught the others some creative swear words.

CEO at the Friskney park, Steve Nichols, told the Evening Standard: "Every now and then you’ll get one that swears and it’s always funny. We always find it very comical when they do swear at you."

He went on to add: "The more they swear the more you usually laugh which then triggers them to swear again."

He said that while they found it amusing and customers were fine about it, they were worried because children were visiting at the weekends.

To stop them from insulting anyone else, the five mischievous parrots have not been moved to an off-shore enclosure [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

To stop them from insulting anyone else, the five mischievous parrots have now been moved to an off-shore enclosure.

The move has been made in a bid for other parrots to teach them some more acceptable words.

