Brits giving their dogs lockdown-inspired names - including Boris and Zoom

23 September 2020, 11:17

Brits have been picking out some unusual names for their pooches... (stock images)
Brits have been picking out some unusual names for their pooches... (stock images). Picture: Getty

If you're on the hunt for some timely name-inspiration for your next pet, then look no further...

New pet-owners in the UK have been getting creative with some lockdown-inspired names - including Boris, and even Zoom.

According to a survey by Yappy.com, there's been a huge surge in Brits opting to call their pet after the Prime Minister - with the name Boris increasing in popularity by 325 per cent.

The name 'Zoom' has seen a sharp rise in popularity (stock image)
The name 'Zoom' has seen a sharp rise in popularity (stock image). Picture: Getty

The name Zoom - the video software responsible for numerous lockdown quizzes - has increased in popularity by 75 per cent.

Hope has also gained in popularity by 25 per cent, which could be a reference to the events of this year, and Rainbow has increased by 29 per cent.

The survey - which found the top quirkiest names given to dogs during lockdown over the past six months - looked at the monikers of 24,000 new pooches from dog profiles created on Yappy.com.

It also found that 'Big Mac', 'Nugget', and 'Whopper' have increased in popularity.

The top 10 list of names is below:

Boris +325%

Zoom +75%

Big Mac +56%

Whopper +48%

Nugget +42%

Bubbles +35%

Rainbow +29%

Hope +25%

Costa +22%

Waffles +16%

You can see the full list of 30 names here.

