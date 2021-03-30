UK weather forecast: Brits set for hottest March day since 1968 as 24C heatwave hits

Some parts of Britain could reach 24C today and tomorrow as the mini heatwave sets in. Picture: PA

UK weather forecast: the heatwave this week could reach 24C in some parts of the country.

Britain could be about to experience its hottest day in over five decades, as the mercury looks set to hit 24C in the south east today.

The mini heatwave will see parts of Britain get hotter than Ibiza over the next couple of days, but temperatures are set to plummet over the Easter weekend.

The Met Office has predicted that London could reach 24C today (Tuesday March 24).

Brits have been enjoying the hot weather this week. Picture: PA

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page told The Sun: "In sheltered central and southern parts of the UK, weather conditions will be much calmer with temperatures climbing in the March sunshine to highs into the low 20s, with the possibility of 24C in southeast England by Tuesday."

Ladbrokes have offered odds of 6/4 that the temperature could break the record of hottest March day of all time, which was 25.6C - and set in Mepa, Cambs, on March 29, 1968.

The second warmest March day was 23.6C, which was recorded in 2012 in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The hot weather comes after lockdown restrictions were eased in England to allow people to meet up outside in groups of up to six people from different households.

The hot weather looks set to continue for the next couple of days. Picture: PA

The 'Rule of Six' allows the public to meet up in gardens, parks and other outside spaces - as long as there aren't more than six people in attendance.

If there are only two households at the gathering, an unlimited number of people may attend.

Temperatures look set to get cooler as we head towards the Easter weekend, with The Met Office's Mr Snell saying: “It is set to be a rollercoaster ride this week with the weather.

The 'rule of six' was reintroduced on Monday (29 March). Picture: PA

"But if you have Easter plans under the new restrictions the message is do them on Friday or Saturday. The weather is giving us plenty of opportunity to get outside."

"On Tuesday, there will be a chilly start with a touch of frost in some areas but then the sunshine will get to work and we may well see temperatures of 22C or 23C in East Anglia and the south east.

"On Wednesday, the cold air from the north will start to move down but for the south east it will be warm again with a potentially record-breaking day in store and temperatures of 24C."

