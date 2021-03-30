UK weather forecast: Brits set for hottest March day since 1968 as 24C heatwave hits

30 March 2021, 12:32 | Updated: 30 March 2021, 12:37

London could reach 24C today and tomorrow as the mini heatwave sets in
Some parts of Britain could reach 24C today and tomorrow as the mini heatwave sets in. Picture: PA

UK weather forecast: the heatwave this week could reach 24C in some parts of the country.

Britain could be about to experience its hottest day in over five decades, as the mercury looks set to hit 24C in the south east today.

Read more: Wetherspoons plans to open 18 new pubs - full list of locations

The mini heatwave will see parts of Britain get hotter than Ibiza over the next couple of days, but temperatures are set to plummet over the Easter weekend.

The Met Office has predicted that London could reach 24C today (Tuesday March 24).

Brits have been enjoying the hot weather this week
Brits have been enjoying the hot weather this week. Picture: PA

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page told The Sun: "In sheltered central and southern parts of the UK, weather conditions will be much calmer with temperatures climbing in the March sunshine to highs into the low 20s, with the possibility of 24C in southeast England by Tuesday."

Ladbrokes have offered odds of 6/4 that the temperature could break the record of hottest March day of all time, which was 25.6C - and set in Mepa, Cambs, on March 29, 1968.

The second warmest March day was 23.6C, which was recorded in 2012 in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The hot weather comes after lockdown restrictions were eased in England to allow people to meet up outside in groups of up to six people from different households.

The hot weather looks set to continue for the next couple of days
The hot weather looks set to continue for the next couple of days. Picture: PA

The 'Rule of Six' allows the public to meet up in gardens, parks and other outside spaces - as long as there aren't more than six people in attendance.

If there are only two households at the gathering, an unlimited number of people may attend.

Temperatures look set to get cooler as we head towards the Easter weekend, with The Met Office's Mr Snell saying: “It is set to be a rollercoaster ride this week with the weather.

The 'rule of six' was reintroduced on Monday (29 March)
The 'rule of six' was reintroduced on Monday (29 March). Picture: PA

"But if you have Easter plans under the new restrictions the message is do them on Friday or Saturday. The weather is giving us plenty of opportunity to get outside."

"On Tuesday, there will be a chilly start with a touch of frost in some areas but then the sunshine will get to work and we may well see temperatures of 22C or 23C in East Anglia and the south east.

"On Wednesday, the cold air from the north will start to move down but for the south east it will be warm again with a potentially record-breaking day in store and temperatures of 24C."

NOW READ:

Bizarre optical illusion makes couple look like they've swapped heads

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: 'All hypotheses remain on the table' in search for source of virus, says WHO

UK & World

Labour frontbencher Alex Sobel apologises to Sir Keir Starmer after describing business as 'the enemy'

UK & World

Two junior barristers design and launch hijabs for court

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Shadow and Bone: trailer, release date and everything we know about the Netflix series

Shadow and Bone: trailer, release date and everything we know about the Netflix series

TV & Movies

Will there be a season two of The Flight Attendant?

Will there be a season two of The Flight Attendant?

TV & Movies

How many episodes of The Flight Attendant are there?

How many episodes of The Flight Attendant are there?

TV & Movies

The hack was shared to TikTok

Mum's 'life-changing' cheese grater hack could save you loads of time when prepping herbs

Lifestyle

We've compiled all the best food and drink available for Easter

Create the ultimate Easter feast with these delicious meal boxes, treats, beers and wines

Food & Health

The Chase's Mark Labbett reveals diet changes that caused 10 stone weight loss

The Chase's Mark Labbett reveals how he dropped five dress sizes and lost 10 stone

Celebrities