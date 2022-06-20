Another four heatwaves on the way in the UK - with highs of 28C this week

20 June 2022, 10:28 | Updated: 20 June 2022, 10:29

The UK looks set to see highs of 28C this week
The UK looks set to see highs of 28C this week. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

UK weather: Forecasters have predicted that Brits could see another four heatwaves in the coming weeks, with temperatures in the high 20s expected in parts of the country.

Brits are being braced for a scorching hot summer this year, with forecasters predicting that another four heatwaves are on the way.

Listen and catch-up on Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Global Player

The UK saw its hottest day of the year so far last Friday, with the mercury reaching 32.7C in Norfolk.

The Met Office has predicted that the country will see more heatwaves on the horizon, and temperatures are expected to soar to 28C this week.

The UK saw its hottest day of the year last week
The UK saw its hottest day of the year last week. Picture: Getty

As reported by the Mirror, forecaster Simon Partridge said: we are facing a "decent week of sunshine" from today (Monday).

He added: "We’ve got some warmer weather coming, it’s not going to be a heatwave but we could be in the mid to high 20s on Wednesday and Thursday.

"We are probably looking at 28C on Thursday and in the north they could be up to 25C.

"But typically, it’s going to cool off again into the weekend when it will be a bit more unsettled.

"As we go into mid July there’s a reasonable signal from the models that things will be above average temperature wise so it could warm up a bit more than usual as we go into July."

He added that "there’s always a potential" for more heatwaves in July.

"It does look as if mid July, which is quite a long way off and things can change, but most of the major models signal a warmer than average spell."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turtle dove numbers plunge by 98% in UK, study finds

UK & World

Film director Paul Haggis held in Italy over sexual assault allegations

UK & World

COVID-19: Trainee police officer drew red lines on lateral flow test in bid to stay home from work

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Jay

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Coronation Street's Stephen Reid returns to soap after 15 years

Coronation Street's Stephen Reid returns to soap after 15 years

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island bombshell Danica

Who is Love Island's Danica Taylor? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Primark will be trialling a click-and-collect service

Primark announces click-and-collect service in major store shake-up

Lifestyle

Regé-Jean Page is reportedly in talks to return to Bridgerton...

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page 'in talks to return to the show'

TV & Movies

When are the train strikes starting and when do they end?

Train strike 2022: Start and end times, companies affected and National Rail's temporary timetable

Travel

Harry asked the crown for help finding his teacher

Harry Styles stops concert to find his school teacher in crowd

Celebrities

Father's Day takes place this Sunday

10 powerful and meaningful Father's Day quotes

Lifestyle

There are things you need to bear in mind before stripping off in your back garden...(stock images)

Police warning over sunbathing naked in your own garden

Lifestyle

Can you breathe through your nose mid-sentence?

Just 1% of people can do this weird thing with their body - are you in the minority?

Lifestyle

Shayne Ward has welcomed his second baby

Shayne Ward welcomes 'surprise' baby boy - after doctors told them it was a girl

Celebrities

A landlord cannot immediately deny a request to have a pet in a rented property

Landlords must allow renters to have pets in new Government plans

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has posted pics of her enjoying the new hot tub

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford poses in new £27k 'swimming pool' hot tub

Celebrities

An expert has revealed how often you should be washing your pillows

Bed expert reveals how often we should be washing our pillows

Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in the live-action remake of Barbie

Ryan Gosling transforms into Ken in first-look of new Barbie film

TV & Movies