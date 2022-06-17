Train strike 2022: Start and end times, companies affected and National Rail's temporary timetable

For three days in June, strike action will cause the nation's train services to reduce by 80 per cent.

Around 50,000 workers are expected to be striking over June 21, June 23 and June 25, causing chaos to commuters, people heading on holiday as well as Glastonbury ticket holders.

Train workers are striking over pay, working conditions and redundancies in what is set to be Britain's most widespread industrial action this century.

From the train strike dates, to companies affected, to using National Rail's temporary timetable and journey planner, here's everything you need to know:

When are the train strikes starting and when do they end?

At the moment, train strikes are set to happen on:

Tuesday, June 21

Thursday, June 23

Saturday, June 25

On the first day of the strikes, Tuesday, around 50,000 workers will walk out across Network Rail, 13 train companies and the London Underground.

On Thursday and Saturday, no London Underground strikes will occur but there is expected to be 40,000 workers absent from their jobs across rail operators.

What does the train strike mean?

For people who have a necessity to travel on these days, they are being told to plan ahead with their journey.

They're also being told that due to the strikes, trains will start running much later in the morning and will end much earlier in the evening and afternoon.

Which train companies are affected by the strike?

The operators whose services will be affected by the strikes are:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

c2c

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

LNER

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

What is the National Rail temporary timetable and how do I plan my journey?

Due to the extent of the strike, National Rail have put a temporary timetable in place.

You can use this as well as the National Rail journey planner to find out which trains are cancelled and when the first and last services will run.