Train strike 2022: Start and end times, companies affected and National Rail's temporary timetable

17 June 2022, 14:09

When are the train strikes starting and when do they end?
When are the train strikes starting and when do they end? Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is the train strike, will my train be affected and where can I find the latest delays and cancellations?

For three days in June, strike action will cause the nation's train services to reduce by 80 per cent.

Around 50,000 workers are expected to be striking over June 21, June 23 and June 25, causing chaos to commuters, people heading on holiday as well as Glastonbury ticket holders.

Train workers are striking over pay, working conditions and redundancies in what is set to be Britain's most widespread industrial action this century.

From the train strike dates, to companies affected, to using National Rail's temporary timetable and journey planner, here's everything you need to know:

Strike action will cause the nation's train services to reduce by 80 per cent
Strike action will cause the nation's train services to reduce by 80 per cent. Picture: Getty

When are the train strikes starting and when do they end?

At the moment, train strikes are set to happen on:

  • Tuesday, June 21
  • Thursday, June 23
  • Saturday, June 25

On the first day of the strikes, Tuesday, around 50,000 workers will walk out across Network Rail, 13 train companies and the London Underground.

On Thursday and Saturday, no London Underground strikes will occur but there is expected to be 40,000 workers absent from their jobs across rail operators.

What does the train strike mean?

For people who have a necessity to travel on these days, they are being told to plan ahead with their journey.

They're also being told that due to the strikes, trains will start running much later in the morning and will end much earlier in the evening and afternoon.

London Underground will also be affected by the strikes
London Underground will also be affected by the strikes. Picture: Getty

Which train companies are affected by the strike?

The operators whose services will be affected by the strikes are:

  • Avanti West Coast
  • Chiltern Railways
  • Cross Country Trains
  • c2c
  • East Midlands Railway
  • Greater Anglia
  • Great Western Railway
  • LNER
  • Northern Trains
  • South Eastern
  • South Western Railway
  • TransPennine Express
  • West Midlands Trains

What is the National Rail temporary timetable and how do I plan my journey?

Due to the extent of the strike, National Rail have put a temporary timetable in place.

You can use this as well as the National Rail journey planner to find out which trains are cancelled and when the first and last services will run.

