UK weather: Freezing fog 'brings -10C temperatures to parts of Britain'

8 December 2020, 10:13 | Updated: 8 December 2020, 10:18

Many Brits will be experiencing very cold temperatures this morning (stock images)
Many Brits will be experiencing very cold temperatures this morning (stock images). Picture: Getty

UK weather forecast: thick fog will see many parts of the country experience freezing temperatures this morning.

Many Brits are experiencing very cold weather this morning, with thick fog blanketing parts of the UK.

The Met Office has warned that parts of central and southern Britain will be covered by dense freezing fog.

It is thought that temperatures could have plunged as low as -10C in some parts of the country, after they hit -9C yesterday.

Freezing fog has descended on some parts of the country (stock image)
Freezing fog has descended on some parts of the country (stock image). Picture: Getty

Most of the UK will also be experiencing frost, with heavy rain striking much of the northeast.

According to a report by the Mirror, Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Winter hazards are dominating the weather as the emphasis changes from snow to frost and ice.

"The UK will stay in cold air north of the jet stream."

Snow is expected in some parts of the northeastern higher ground, and yellow weather warnings remain in place for parts of Scotland due to rain.

Forecasters have predicted that this December could be colder than average, with Leon Brown, head of meteorological operations at The Weather Company’s Weather Channel arm, said: "Arctic incursions mean December could well be the coldest for a number of years."

