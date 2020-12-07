Everything we know about the Covid ID vaccination cards

The first photo of the Covid ID card has been released (right: stock image). Picture: PA/Getty

Cards that show whether you have been vaccinated against coronavirus will reportedly be given out to Brits - here's what we know.

Earlier today, the first pictures of Covid ID cards - which will reportedly be handed out to every Brit who has been vaccinated - were released.

The cards state: "Make sure to keep this record card in your purse or wallet', and contains a section for the user's details on which vaccine they've had, and whether they've had both doses.

They will serve as a reminder to the holder to have their second vaccination, and contain the date and time of this.

According to The Sun, the details and personal details on the card will be registered on an NHS database.

The card will be given to Brits who have had a coronavirus vaccination. Picture: PA

Speaking on a radio interview today, Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly said that these cards will not be used as a so-called 'immunity passport' for people to use at places like football matches or restaurants.

He said: "We will make sure the private sector understand that fully."

Mr Cleverly also refused to label the cards as 'passports', adding that the most important thing was to get the vaccine rolled out to as many people as possible.

He said: "I think everyone would agree, the most important thing is to ensure we can use the vaccination program to protect the most vulnerable, protect our key workers and get back to normal.

"For us the priority is making sure this program will allow us to get back to normality."

Speaking about the cards, Former minister and Tory MP David Jones told the MailOnline: "It should be an entirely free decision (to carry a card). I think people should be vaccinated but I don’t think they should be influenced by whether they can get into a restaurant or get into a theatre.

"That is the danger of having things like this. People may well be told, well you can’t come in unless you produce your card. I don’t think that is right."

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, who last week hinted that vaccine passports may be used to businesses in the wake of the vaccine rollout, today told Specator TV that "there will not be an immunity passport".

He said: "We are not looking at immunity passports at all.

"The absolute focus is to make sure we vaccinate the nine categories that the joint committee has stipulated.

"The sooner we do that, the sooner we can get back to normal life.”

