Boris Johnson hints that big weddings could be back to normal by Easter

7 December 2020, 10:09

Boris Johnson has hinted at the return of big weddings (stock images)
Boris Johnson has hinted at the return of big weddings (stock images). Picture: Getty/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested that big weddings could return by Easter if guests are tested for coronavirus.

Boris Johnson has suggested that big weddings could resume next Easter, saying that he hoped life would be 'much more close to normal' by then.

Read more: Matt Hancock says coronavirus vaccine means tiers will loosen as soon as March

Speaking at the online virtual PMQs, the Prime Minister spoke of his hopes that bigger weddings could go ahead if guests are tested for coronavirus.

He said that - with the roll-out of mass testing - he hoped that life could be “much more close to normal, which we think we’ll be by Easter”. 

Boris Johnson has said that big weddings could return next year (stock image)
Boris Johnson has said that big weddings could return next year (stock image). Picture: Getty

Mr Johnson said that testing “combined with the number of people who've been vaccinated will make a difference, I think before Easter”.

He also said that he believes lateral testing would “allow events like weddings to go ahead”.

However, he added that he did not want to “declare” then and there that “if all wedding guests have a lateral flow test and all wedding guests are negative, that you can go ahead as planned.

Read more: First doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in the UK on Tuesday

"As we get better at understanding how people respond to it, and how it works, then I think is very much on the cards.

"And so that is something that I believe will be possible to deliver."

He also added that the problem with weddings during the pandemic was “the number of people coming together”, adding that those thinking of a summer wedding “will be alright”.

He said: "It's my strong hope and belief that by the summer, one way or the other, whether by vaccination, which I hope and believe we will have delivered by Easter, as I say, or by lateral flow testing, we'll be in a different world. 

"So, my hope is that by summer it really will be a different world for the weddings and events industry."

Dr Hilary explains why pregnant women can't get coronavirus vaccine yet

